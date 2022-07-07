Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce President found dead at home in Bixby; husband also deceased

Sherry Gamble Smith KFOR

BIXBY, Okla. (KFOR) – The President and CEO of the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce and her husband are both dead after an incident at their home in Bixby.

Tulsa-based news station KJRH reports that Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband Martin are both dead, and that Bixby police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating what led to their deaths.

Greenwood Chamber of Commerce President Freeman Culver confirmed Smith’s death to KJRH.

Go to the KJRH website for the full story.