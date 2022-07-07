ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rishi Sunak is bookies' favourite to take over as Prime Minister if Boris Johnson goes... with Penny Mordaunt a close second

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rishi Sunak is the bookies’ favourite to be the next Conservative leader after quitting the Cabinet.

Despite the revelations about his wife’s non-dom tax status and his US green card this year, Mr Sunak still leads on 3/1 with William Hill.

In second is Penny Mordaunt (4/1), the former defence secretary and one of the few leadership contenders to still be a junior member of Boris Johnson’s Government as minister for trade policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gg3Y2_0gX45BZg00
Rishi Sunak is the favourite to take over leadership of the Conservative party despite quitting the Cabinet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10goFH_0gX45BZg00
Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt is second favourtie to take leadership and one of the few contenders to still be a junior member of Boris Johnson ’s Government

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (13/2) topped a recent grassroots poll as next party leader, having won praise for calling for extra military spending.

Sajid Javid (7/1) is the most experienced candidate having served as home secretary and chancellor, while Jeremy Hunt (8/1) is popular with Remainer Tory MPs, but has little support among party members.

Also on 8/1 is Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has long been thought to have leadership hopes.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nadhim Zahawi 'under investigation by HM Revenue & Customs over his tax affairs' as it emerges Downing Street officials 'flagged concerns' to Boris Johnson before his appointment as Chancellor

Nadhim Zahawi is 'under investigation by HM Revenue & Customs over his tax affairs' after Downing Street officials 'flagged concerns' to Boris Johnson before his appointment as Chancellor. Offshore tax specialists 'launched a probe' into the finances of the Tory leadership candidate after they were handed information by the National...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I invaded a country once': Tory leadership hopeful and ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat provides punchy response when asked about the 'naughtiest thing' he's ever done

Tom Tugendhat provided a punchy response today when - asked about the 'naughtiest thing' he'd ever done - the Tory leadership candidate replied: 'Well, I invaded a country once.'. The former British Army officer looked to draw on his experience in the military - during which he served in both...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Rishi's PM bid is targeted with 'mucky memo' accusing him of being 'schoolboy' and a 'liar' as clip of a young Sunak saying he has 'no working class friends' resurfaces and goes viral

Rishi Sunak's bid to be crowned Tory leader is being countered by a 'mucky memo' of claims about the ex-chancellor being circulated among MPs, it has emerged. The former Treasury chief has become the early frontrunner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. He has attracted the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Penny Mordaunt hits back at 'woke' claims as Tory leadership contender says she has 'fought for women's rights all my life' amid row over her stance on trans issues

Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has blasted critics trying to depict her as 'woke' amid a row over her stance on transgender rights. The trade minister - who is being backed to become Boris Johnson's replacement by a number of Conservative MPs - insisted she has 'fought for women’s rights all my life' as she hit back at opponents.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Swift edit! Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt REMOVES grinning killer Oscar Pistorius and paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock from 'PM 4 PM' campaign video after Twitter backlash

Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt appears to have removed footage of convicted murder Oscar Pistorius from her campaign video. Mordaunt's campaign to be Prime Minister got off to an awkward start today after it was noticed her campaign launch video featured Pistorius at the 2012 Paralympics - two years before he was convicted of killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Billion Dollar Boris?' PM is set to net a fortune after he leaves office... with experts saying his earning power could 'eclipse Tony Blair's £10million a year'

Mr Johnson could become 'Billion Dollar Boris' if he plays his cards right with book deals, broadcast slots and speech circuits. Experts say he will 'eclipse Tony Blair' and could net double the estimated £10million a year the former Labour leader made from speeches after office. Mr Johnson, who...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Whitehall departments where half of staff are still working from home: Most departments are more than a third empty as thousands of civil servants continue to stay away from the office

Most Whitehall departments are still more than a third empty despite a major drive by ministers to get staff back to their desks. Latest official figures show 12 of the 19 main government departments were less than 67 per cent occupied at the start of the month as thousands of civil servants continue to work from home.
U.K.
Daily Mail

British forces train Ukrainian soldiers for their fight against Putin's war-machine: First of 10,000 recruits arrive in UK to be taught weapon and battlefield skills to help in war against Russia

Ukrainian soldiers being trained by British forces to help them in their fight against Russia have arrived in the UK. The first cohort in the UK-led military programme met with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday as they started their several weeks-long training, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. The...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookies#Cabinet#Defence#Foreign
Daily Mail

Party in the palace: Sri Lankans roam President's compound, enjoying pillow fights, the cricket, trying his private gym and swimming pool – hours before protestors torched the Prime Minister's house as President and PM say they will quit

More video has emerged overnight of Sri Lankan protestors having fun and enjoying themselves after they stormed the President's House and presidential compound on Saturday - until they set alight to the prime minister's residence. The raucous uprising was enough to force the resignation of Sri Lanka's President and Prime...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

477K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy