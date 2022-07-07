ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Miles Teller Reveals He Switched From Xbox to PlayStation

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiles Teller has revealed in a new interview that he has changed his gaming allegiances from Xbox to PlayStation. The Top Gun: Maverick actor was already a major star thanks to his incredible performances in films like Whiplash but the new Tom Cruise-led action film has catapulted him to the next...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Campaigns for Marvel's Wolverine Role

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy actor Jon McLaren is campaigning to play Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise critical darling last year, but it failed to be the big financial hit that something like Marvel's Spider-Man managed to be. It was praised for its gameplay, but it really received the most acclaim for its beautiful story and even better characters. It felt like it belonged within the James Gunn films, without completely ripping them off. The cast also did a beautiful job of emulating the characters while making them their own. The writing was so strong, that a writer for the game went on to work for BioWare to help write the next Mass Effect game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

More PlayStation Plus Games for July Potentially Leaked

PlayStation Plus games planned for July may have leaked with a couple of games supposedly set to be added to the top tier of the subscription service later this month. Those games include a number of different Assassin's Creed games as well as representation from other big franchises like Final Fantasy and Saints Row. Sony has not yet confirmed any additional PlayStation Plus games at this time, however, so the talks now are merely rumors even if they're backed by a source with a decent track record.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 3 Casts More New Characters

With Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher still underway, the show has apparently bolstered its cast once more by adding new characters and talent to the next season. Recent additions total up to at least six new characters, at least that's the case according to recent reports. The third season still does not yet have a release date, so it's unclear when, exactly, we'll see these actors and actresses as well as the new characters they portray.
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Miles Teller
ComicBook

FBI Star Announces Delayed Season 5 Return

It looks like it'll be a little bit longer before Special Agent Maggie Bell returns to FBI. On Friday, actress Missy Peregrym took to Instagram to reveal that her current maternity leave is going to continue until September of this year, despite the CBS series starting production on its upcoming fifth season "in a couple weeks." Peregrym and her husband, Tom Oakley, welcomed a new daughter named Mela Joséphine Oakley on June 6th.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

'Stranger Things 4': Eddie Munson Actor Discusses That 'Insane' Metallica Guitar Solo

The final episodes of Stranger Things dropped last Friday and -- when it comes to new character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) -- they were well worth the wait. Spoilers ahead -- Munson, the leader of the Hellfire Dungeons & Dragons club -- is killed in the finale by flying ravenous "demobats." Before his end, stalling for time so his friends can attack the evil Vecna, Eddie has the ultimate hero moment. He gets up on the Upside Down's version of his caravan and slams out a guitar solo to end all guitar solos, drawing the attention of the demobats.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

F Troop, Sabrina the Teenage Witch Actor Larry Storch Dies at 99

Larry Storch, star of F Troop and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has passed away at the age of 99. Storch's personal manager, Matt Beckoff, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died on Friday morning of natural causes in his New York apartment on the Upper West Side. "If I told you how nice he was, you wouldn't believe it," Beckoff said. The actor played the sidekick Corporal Randolph Agarn on the ABC sitcom F Troop back in the 1960s, and was an accomplished voice actor, with roles in Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, The Brady Kids, and The Batman/Superman Hour where he played The Joker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ ranked as one of Marvel’s worst films following early reviews

Thor: Love And Thunder has received underwhelming reviews from critics, becoming one of the worst-rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Taika Waititi-directed sequel, which sees Chris Hemsworth star alongside Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, currently holds a rating of 71 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, placing it just above The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent) and by Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent). Eternals remains the lowest rated film of the MCU, amassing a rotten score of 47 per cent.
MOVIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Claim a Bonus Freebie

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus now have the option to claim a bonus freebie that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While most members of PS Plus have likely been more focused on the recent release of July 2022's free games, Sony has also teamed up with publisher Activision to give players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard some goodies that they can use in both titles.
VIDEO GAMES
TheWrap

Taika Waititi Says He Asked Natalie Portman If She Ever Wanted to Be in ‘Star Wars': ‘I Forgot About Those Ones!’

Taika Waititi may be headed to a galaxy far, far away — or at least, a different galaxy than the Marvel one we’ve seen him in so far — but that doesn’t mean he remembers everything about “Star Wars.” In fact, he totally forgot that his “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Natalie Portman was in the prequels — and accidentally told her so.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Sopranos Star Tony Sirico Dies at 79

Tony Sirico, the actor best known for portraying Peter Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri in the smash hit series The Sopranos, has passed away at the age of 79. The news was broken via his The Sopranos co-star Micael Imperioli, who took to Instagram on Friday to memorialize the actor. Imperioli's post revealed that Sirico passed away on Friday, July 8th. Sirico's manager has since confirmed to The Wrap that he passed away in an assisted living home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
ComicBook

Star Trek, 24 Actor Gregory Itzin Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, star of several Star Trek series and 24, has passed away at the age of 74. Itzin's manager, Lisa Gallant, revealed the actor died due to complications from emergency surgery. He previously suffered from a heart attack in 2015 during a stage performance where he played William Shakespeare's Falstaff. Itzin is known for his memorable performances, such as President Charles Logan on 24, and several characters across the Star Trek franchise. Itzin made appearances in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise, along with other hit series like Friends and Boston Legal.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things’: Who Is Will and Jonathan’s Biological Father?

Netflix recently dropped the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. It’s been six years since the streaming service released the first episodes of the sci-fi series in 2016. The kids are growing up fast and Joyce Byers and Hopper finally kissed in season 4. Joyce previously dated Bob Newby in season 2, but who is Will and Jonathan’s biological father?
TV SERIES
Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
TV SERIES

