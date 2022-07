SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire neighborhood in Sunrise is on edge after scary moments at the home of a man arrested for firing shots at a South Florida hospital. Sunrise Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of the area of Northwest 39th Street and 115th Terrace, and residents were evacuated from their homes, Thursday night.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO