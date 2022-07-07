ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC's Law And Order Franchise Is Reportedly Trying Something Huge For The First Time With Fall Premieres

By Megan Behnke
 4 days ago
(Image credit: NBC)

NBC will officially have three Law & Order shows on one night in the 2022-2023 TV season starting in the fall, and the network may be doing something big to celebrate. A mega-crossover event is reportedly in the works to bring the original together with SVU and Organized Crime.

According to TVLine, NBC is eyeing a three-show crossover to launch the new seasons of the popular franchise. If it happens, this would be the first time three Law & Order shows crossed over with each other since the original returned. Obviously, SVU and Organized Crime have crossed over on multiple occasions but never together with the newly revived flagship series.

However, all three shows have experience with crossovers, with Mariska Hargitay making her first appearance in the revival with its finale back in May. The Law & Order shows have even crossed over with the One Chicago shows, with characters appearing on Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and the short-lived Chicago Justice.

The crossover is reportedly intended to kick off the respective seasons of the three shows, all of which are scheduled to premiere on September 22. That said, it could be pushed back in the 2022-2023 TV season depending on scheduling issues. While it's undoubtedly tricky to coordinate three shows into one TV event, the Chicago and FBI shows under the Dick Wolf TV umbrella have pulled it off. If this does happen, it will be interesting to see what the storyline will be and how the characters will interact with one another.

A crossover with all three Law & Order shows has been highly anticipated for quite some time, even though it didn't happen in a three-part event in Law & Order's first season back on NBC. Mariska Hargitay discussed the possibility of future crossovers and hinted that Dick Wolf was cooking something up. Even though the thought of a three-show crossover sounded scary, Hargitay had full faith that they could do it. And if all goes to plan, it will happen sooner rather than later.

Law & Order will feature some cast changes for the upcoming season with Mehcad Brooks’ new detective coming on board to fill the vacancy left by Anthony Anderson, so it would be interesting to see how the show could introduce a new series regular while also participating in a three-show crossover. It would definitely be a good way for him to get acquainted with the entire cast of the franchise!

Hopefully reports of a huge L&O crossover are a sign that the One Chicago and FBI shows in the same TV universe could consider doing the same. It’s been quite some time since the full One Chicago team dealt with a big emergency together. Only time will tell, but fingers crossed that it does happen sometime in the upcoming season!

A Law & Order crossover would certainly be a thrilling way to start out the 2022-2023 TV season for some of television's longest-running shows. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what can keep you occupied. The L&O shows return Thursday, September 22 on NBC, and al three series are streaming on Peacock with a subscription!

