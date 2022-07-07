ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Wanted for Allegedly Killing an Innocent Bystander at a Bar in Philadelphia Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ

By Chris Coleman
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities say a man who was wanted for fatally shooting an innocent bystander at a bar in Philadelphia on June 28th was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a casino in Atlantic City. WTXF-TV reports U.S. Marshals arrested Anthony Nelson at Harrah's in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Jailene...

Aimye Mcdowell
3d ago

she looks like a nice girl... feel awful for her mother. Nobody gets over burying their children, no matter the age. ☮️ 🕊️

2
