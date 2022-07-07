ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NHL Draft 2022 Prospect Profile: Matthew Savoie

By Jenna Callari
WKBW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Matthew Savoie has made one thing clear. Hockey is his passion. "Been around the game since I was 2-3 years old. I always loved it, always grown up around it,” said Savoie. He always looked up to his brother Carter who just signed...

www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Avalanche sign goalie Alexandar Georgiev to 3-year deal

Alexander Georgiev signed a three-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, completing the final step toward making him the defending Stanley Cup champions ′ starting goaltender in their title defense. Georgiev’s contract is worth $10.2 million and carries an annual salary cap hit of $3.4 million. He replaces Cup winner Darcy Kuemper and is expected to play in tandem with veteran backup Pavel Francouz next season. Colorado acquired Georgiev from the New York Rangers on Thursday for third- and a fifth-round picks this year and a third-rounder in 2023. Asked Thursday night at the NHL draft if he expected Georgiev to start, general manager Joe Sakic replied: “We do, yeah. Yeah. That’s why we did it.”
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Flurry of trades, signings expected before NHL free agency

While Julien BriseBois knows exactly how confident he is about the possibility of re-signing playoff performer Ondrej Palat and veteran defenseman Jan Rutta, he’s not saying. “Still working on that,” the two-time Stanley Cup-winning general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning said. “Too early to tell.” He’s also right that it’s too early to tell exactly what NHL free agency will look like when it begins Wednesday. Colorado, which beat Tampa Bay in the Cup Final, is looking to sign postseason standout Valeri Nichushkin among a group of potential free agents, and others such as Calgary MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau, Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin and Florida trade deadline pickup Claude Giroux could all get new deals to stay rather than hitting the open market. A big star re-upping with his team has already happened a couple of times: the Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang for six years and the Nashville Predators signed high-scoring winger Filip Forsberg for eight. Teams have until midnight EDT Tuesday — 12 hours before free agency begins — to get the maximum benefit of signing players for eight years, after which they can only get up to seven.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy