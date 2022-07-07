ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

School board seeking volunteers for Family Life Advisory Committee

The Frederick County Board of Education is seeking volunteers to join its Family Life Advisory Committee.

Committee members review and make recommendations on certain instructional materials for Frederick County Public Schools’ health education programs. The FLAC reviews materials dealing with family life and human sexuality.

The committee includes students, administrators, one parent or guardian from each of FCPS’ 10 high school feeder areas, two at-large representatives and health care professionals.

All volunteers serve two-year terms.

The school board is seeking volunteers from the Brunswick, Gov. Thomas Johnson, Urbana and Walkersville high school feeder areas.

It also needs two at-large members and a health care professional employed in Frederick County.

The board discusses candidates behind closed doors, then votes on whether or not to appoint them to the committee.

Volunteers can be reappointed for up to two additional terms.

Though the committee gives recommendations on instructional materials, FCPS curriculum specialists take final action on them, according to an email from the school board announcing the vacancies.

The application deadline is Aug. 12. To apply, contact Kathryn Rich at 301-696-6917 or Kathryn.Rich@fcps.org

