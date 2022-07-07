Single car crash in McIntosh County leaves two dead

On Monday, two people were killed in a single car crash less than five miles from Checotah, Okla. in McIntosh County.

Bobby Gordan, 54, of Checotah, was driving northbound on Texanna Road at a “high rate of speed,” according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). While passing a vehicle on a downhill road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and struck a tree.

OHP stated in their report that neither Gordan, nor the passenger in his car, an unnamed woman, used their seatbelts. Both were ejected from the car upon impact.

Gordan and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. OHP is withholding the passenger’s identity at this due pending notification.

OHP stated the cause of the crash is unsafe speed, and the condition of the driver is under investigation.

