ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh County, OK

Single car crash in McIntosh County leaves two dead

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuItp_0gX40dGx00
Single car crash in McIntosh County leaves two dead

On Monday, two people were killed in a single car crash less than five miles from Checotah, Okla. in McIntosh County.

Bobby Gordan, 54, of Checotah, was driving northbound on Texanna Road at a “high rate of speed,” according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). While passing a vehicle on a downhill road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and struck a tree.

OHP stated in their report that neither Gordan, nor the passenger in his car, an unnamed woman, used their seatbelts. Both were ejected from the car upon impact.

Gordan and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. OHP is withholding the passenger’s identity at this due pending notification.

OHP stated the cause of the crash is unsafe speed, and the condition of the driver is under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Man dies in semi trailer accident in Latimer County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man has died after the semitrailer he was driving overturned and pinned him for approximately 20 minutes in Latimer County Tuesday evening. OHP says 37-year-old James R. Pokert of Gowen, Okla. was driving a 1999 Mac semitrailer northbound...
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

2 dead after car struck tree in McIntosh County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man and woman died after a crash near Checotah on July 4, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say 54-year-old Bobby Gordan was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota on Texanna Road around 11:25 a.m. when he went on a downhill road and lost control. The truck left the roadway and struck a tree.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Claremore man found in different state

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police Department has announced that a missing Claremore man has been located safe in another state. They also offered their thanks to those who provided information in the investigation. Before he was found, Mark Montgomery was last seen on June 30, leaving for work at...
CLAREMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Checotah, OK
Mcintosh County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Mcintosh County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6

Muskogee Apartment Fire Destroys Building, Displaces 90 Residents

Authorities in Muskogee are responding to a large fire Saturday afternoon that displaced dozens of apartment home residents. The fire is at the Greenleaf Apartments on S. York St. where authorities said 24 units were damaged by water or fire and over 90 residents are displaced. Muskogee firefighters said there...
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two people found dead in Muskogee house fire

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said two people were found dead in a house fire in Muskogee Thursday morning. MCSO received a call about the fire near East 68th Street South and South 45th Street East around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. MCSO said Tish Callahan,...
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6

Woman Arrested On Multiple Complaints Of Child Endangerment In Tulsa

Tulsa Police arrested a woman on multiple complaints of child endangerment Friday in Tulsa. The suspect Albrinae Shields, had been driving around the apartment complex streets with her three children in the car, according to police. Officers said she had an odor of an alcoholic substance, and she was slurring...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Multi-car wreck in north Tulsa leaves one dead

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police is investigating a deadly multiple-vehicle crash in north Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department said one man died in the crash. Authorities said seven vehicles, including a box truck, were involved in the wreck in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North around 5 a.m. Thursday. The man pronounced dead was driving a pickup.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate homicide 44 in 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Lt. Watkins, head of Homicide with the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] says on July 8, officers responded to an east Tulsa homicide call around 7 a.m. near East Admiral Place and South Garnett Road. Christian Amaya Hernandez, also known as Cristian Velasquez, 38 was found dead...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
poncacitynow.com

Black Tulsa business leader and husband killed

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — Police say a Black business leader and community activist, who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting the previous President’s plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city known as the site of one of the nation’s deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks, has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident at her home.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Boy hit by car in Tulsa while lighting fireworks

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car Monday night while lighting fireworks in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 10:15 p.m. the boy was in the street lighting fireworks, near East 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard, when a car hit him.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow police warn of 'skimmers' at gas pumps

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Police Department detectives are investigating reports of fraudulent activity at gas pumps. BAPD said before using an ATM or gas pump, check for alignment issues between the card reader and the panel underneath it. Thin plastic circuit boards, known as "skimmers," are sometimes placed under the reader to steal card information.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
68K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy