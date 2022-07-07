Aurora’s comeback falls short in extra-inning loss

AURORA — The Aurora Senior American Legion baseball team had some early struggles Tuesday night, falling down 2-0 to Proctor after two innings.

They eventually managed to grind out two hard-earned runs, scoring one in the fifth before tying the game in the sixth. With the go-ahead run on third with one out in the same inning, Post 241 had a legitimate chance to win the game and secure the come from behind victory.

Instead, that run never came and the game went to extra innings. After a scoreless eighth, Aurora’s luck ran out as Post 106 scored four unanswered in the top of the ninth to come away with the extra-inning win, dealing Post 241 their first loss of the season.

The home team struggled at the plate early while the visiting team from Proctor managed to score one run in each of the first two innings to take the lead.

Blake Imhoff reached on a one-out single to center to start things for Post 106 in the first. He moved to second on a wild pitch from Aurora starter Dakota Kruse. One out later, Nolan McLeod doubled to right for Proctor to score the first run.

Proctor starter Tanner Ross grabbed a 1-2-3 inning to start the game and brought Post 106 back to the plate in short order.

Cooper Johnson took a walk to lead things off before moving second on a wild pitch to Tyler Berglund. Bergludn then brought the runner in with a double to left to put his squad up 2-0.

Kruse started the second off with a double to center for Aurora, but that’s all the home team managed to get as the teams went through a few innings of scoreless ball.

After Kruse got out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the third, neither team threatened to score again until the fifth when Aurora brought in their first run.

Hayden Soular reached on an infield single to lead things off. Soular’s courtesy runner, Louie Karish, moved to second on a fielder’s choice and then took third when Easton Sahr reached on an error to put runners on the corners.

Post 241 tried to get the run in as soon as possible with Sahr going for second to give Karish some time to break for home. Proctor saw the play coming, but Karish avoided the tag at home to score with Sahr miraculously diving back to first safely.

Imhoff now pitching for Proctor, Aurora added on a second run and threatened to win the game in the bottom of the sixth.

Ty laugen took first after being hit by a pitch with one out, setting up Kruse to bring him home. Kruse launched a triple to right-center, burning the outfielder and scoring his teammate in the process to knot things up.

The go-ahead run at third, Soular came up to the plate and, after a timeout with Aurora coach Chad Sahr, looked ready to score the runner.

Trying to go for a squeeze bunt with one out, Kruse broke for home right as Imhoff started his pitching motion. Soular’s bunt attempt, however, didn’t go as planned as the ball popped up just high enough for Imhoff to catch it for the second out. Too far from home to even attempt to make it back to third, Kruse was thrown out at third after not tagging up, ending the inning and leaving things tied at two.

After a scoreless seventh, the teams went to extra innings. Sahr retired Kruse who pitched a complete seven innings and settled in nicely after the third inning with Brayden Leffel while Imhoff kept going in relief of Ross.

Both teams left runners stranded in the eighth inning, but Post 106 didn’t let that happen again in the ninth. McLeod got things started with a single to center before Ross followed that up with a single to left. A single from Johnson then loaded up the bases with no outs.

Aurora got the first out on a flyout to center that was shallow enough to keep any runners from advancing. Their luck ran out there, as an RBI single from Dylan Davidson scored a run and kept the bases loaded, 3-2.

Aurora got a force out at home to grab the second out with Nolan Okstad at the plate. Attempting to grab a double play, the throw to first went long, allowing two more Proctor runners to come in on the error, 5-2. Proctor grabbed one final run with an infield knock to go up 6-2.

Post 241 got things started in the bottom of the ninth with a double to right field from Kruse, but that’s all they mustered in the final inning as Proctor came away with the 6-2 win.

His team’s first loss of the season, Sahr said after the game that it was a tough one to lose after the team gave themselves a chance to win in the sixth.

“Both teams were playing well at that point and we had a chance there in that sixth inning,” Sahr said. “It ended up coming down to that one play because if we manage to score on that squeeze bunt, there’s a chance we win by one instead of lose by four.”

On Kruse’s pitching, Sahr said he threw a solid game after settling in.

“I thought he got better as the game went on. The first couple innings he had to figure some things out and a couple of his pitches were off but he still pitched fine. He gave us a strong performance in the end and gave us a chance to win. We had that chance and we kind of blew it.”

Overall, the Giants ended up with five hits as a team with Proctor out-hitting them 2:1.

“It’s tough when you can only get that many hits in nine innings. We were fortunate enough to be in the game at that point and have a chance to win. You can score more runs with less hits or the other way around sometimes. The number of hits wouldn’t have mattered if we had just executed on the one play we needed to.”

Aurora will return to the diamond on Tuesday when they travel to Cook County.