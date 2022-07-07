ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Downtown New Bedford Parking Spots Blocked for Weekend Festival

By Kate Robinson
 3 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — Prime downtown parking spots in New Bedford have already been blocked off as the city starts preparing ahead of this weekend's folk festival, and some business owners are voicing their discontent. "Even though Purchase street parking is unavailable AGAIN, there is some parking available on...

