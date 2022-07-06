On the Pennsylvania Road to summer sights at Eales Preserve

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The owners of eight “magnificent gardens in full bloom” in Wayne County welcome visitors on a self-guided tour for charity. One of the three gardens featured on Home and Backyard is a beautiful tiered garden loaded with colorful perennials, lush boarders, hard scape elements and lovely meandering paths filled with plants.
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The owners of eight “magnificent gardens in full bloom” in Wayne County welcome visitors on a self-guided tour for charity. One of the three gardens featured on Home and Backyard is an amazing garden built around a man made water feature. This garden has beautiful vistas filled with perennials, shade and sun plants and a gravel path leading visitors through the garden.
FAIRVIEW TWP. — Luzerne County devotees of a popular Jim Thorpe eatery have good reason to get misty eyed: MYST is coming to Mountain Top. Co-owner Joshua Crownover confirmed that he and his business partners have purchased the building at 12 Kirby Ave. which formerly was home to Lanahu Ales, where they plan to open a restaurant similar to MYST.
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The owners of eight “magnificent gardens in full bloom” in Wayne County welcome visitors on a self-guided tour for charity. One of the three sneak peek gardens featured on Home and Backyard is a woodland shade garden. This lush garden is filled with various ground covers such as pachysandra and periwinkle. This garden is filled with ideas for utilizing plants in shaded areas.
ARCHBALD, Pa. — Turnovers have been around for centuries. Who can resist that fluffy, flakey dough loaded with fruit and delicately drizzled with snow white icing? We searched to find the perfect apple turnover. Donna Groysman owner of Queen of Tarts Desserts welcomed us into her royal baking "kingdom" to share her recipe for this classic dessert.
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with the charming small towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
PINE GROVE, Pa. — Towa, a two-and-a-half-year-old wolf hybrid, is being taken care of at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove. But the shelter manager Shannon Shuttlesworth didn't know Towa's breed when her owner gave her up in May. "We don't normally come across a wolf or a...
MUNCY, Pa. — Gregory Fleck is riding his tricycle for Go Joe 25. Fleck, 22, has cerebral palsy and has been raising money for the bike ride for the past seven years. "I think the main idea just to help others is incredible for the center," he said. Kristin...
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws...
DUNMORE, Pa. — The Mosaic Project is continuing its mission to beautify Dunmore one wall at a time. "I really just wanted to convey the excitement of a team coming out and breaking through a banner," said artist Eric Bussart. "I just want people to get excited about their community."
DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Shoop and his wife Melissa have been involved in direct sales for many years and have worked for multiple companies. In 2017, Melissa decided she wanted to start her own direct sales company involving coffee. "Within a few months, there were a few hundred people...
Carbon County Commissioners sent their condolences to the family of the teen who drowned in Mauch Chunk Lake on the Fourth of July, and added that while the investigation is still ongoing, everything was done by staff that could have been done. On Thursday, the board discussed the incident that...
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish, 2181 Washington Ave., Northampton, celebrated two milestones June 12. With a large attendance of parishioners at the centennial celebration, there was also a silver anniversary recognition for the Rev. Monsignor Thomas P. Koons’ 25th anniversary of his ordination. The event began noon...
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania state Sen. Lisa Boscola said Wednesday her legislative proposal that would require drivers to remove ice or snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy winter storms passed the Senate, and will now head to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk for his signature. Named “Christine’s Law,”...
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Three dogs considered to be dangerous by officials in one Lehigh County community have been taken off the streets. The dogs — described as "a pack of 3 dangerous, stray Pitt mixes" by the Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in a Facebook post earlier Saturday — are now in the custody of the Lehigh County Humane Society, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at Geisinger Community Medical Center after he crashed his ATV on July 9. The Lackawanna County Coroner’s office told Eyewitness News the man crashed his ATV around 5 pm on a trail between East Mountain and Moosic near the #5 dam.
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The identity of the deceased 18-year-old authorities found in Scranton on Friday has been released. The Chief Lackawanna County Coroner confirmed that Sarai Jean-Louis was the 18-year-old officials found on Friday. Jean-Louis’s body was found on Friday around 12:49 a.m. in the 600 block of...
Danville, Pa. — A man accused of assaulting staff members at Geisinger Medical Center was charged with similar offenses for another incident that occurred on June 26.
Cameron Seth Wolfe, 22, of Danville allegedly threw a lunch tray and coffee cup at staff members and called them names as they attempted to admit him to the facility. Wolfe was allegedly unsatisfied...
SCRANTON, Pa. — Campers gather inside the Xavier Center at Scranton Prep. It's another Andrew Kettel Basketball Camp for grades 4-9 where it's fun and fundamentals. "We talked about being good teammates all week. I want you cheering on your teammates," said Andrew. "What is the most exciting thing...
