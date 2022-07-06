ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moosic, PA

On the Pennsylvania Road to summer sights at Eales Preserve

WNEP-TV 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOOSIC, Pa. — Dick and Nancy Eales Preserve on Moosic Mountain is home to a...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEP-TV 16

The Magnificent Gardens of Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The owners of eight “magnificent gardens in full bloom” in Wayne County welcome visitors on a self-guided tour for charity. One of the three gardens featured on Home and Backyard is a beautiful tiered garden loaded with colorful perennials, lush boarders, hard scape elements and lovely meandering paths filled with plants.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Waterfall Garden Tour

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The owners of eight “magnificent gardens in full bloom” in Wayne County welcome visitors on a self-guided tour for charity. One of the three gardens featured on Home and Backyard is an amazing garden built around a man made water feature. This garden has beautiful vistas filled with perennials, shade and sun plants and a gravel path leading visitors through the garden.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

MYST coming to Mountain Top

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Luzerne County devotees of a popular Jim Thorpe eatery have good reason to get misty eyed: MYST is coming to Mountain Top. Co-owner Joshua Crownover confirmed that he and his business partners have purchased the building at 12 Kirby Ave. which formerly was home to Lanahu Ales, where they plan to open a restaurant similar to MYST.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Ideas For A Lush Shade Garden

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The owners of eight “magnificent gardens in full bloom” in Wayne County welcome visitors on a self-guided tour for charity. One of the three sneak peek gardens featured on Home and Backyard is a woodland shade garden. This lush garden is filled with various ground covers such as pachysandra and periwinkle. This garden is filled with ideas for utilizing plants in shaded areas.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
City
Moosic, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Apple Turnovers Fit For A Queen

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Turnovers have been around for centuries. Who can resist that fluffy, flakey dough loaded with fruit and delicately drizzled with snow white icing? We searched to find the perfect apple turnover. Donna Groysman owner of Queen of Tarts Desserts welcomed us into her royal baking "kingdom" to share her recipe for this classic dessert.
ARCHBALD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Life#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Mountain
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Mural project in Dunmore underway

DUNMORE, Pa. — The Mosaic Project is continuing its mission to beautify Dunmore one wall at a time. "I really just wanted to convey the excitement of a team coming out and breaking through a banner," said artist Eric Bussart. "I just want people to get excited about their community."
DUNMORE, PA
Times News

Carbon discusses lake drowning

Carbon County Commissioners sent their condolences to the family of the teen who drowned in Mauch Chunk Lake on the Fourth of July, and added that while the investigation is still ongoing, everything was done by staff that could have been done. On Thursday, the board discussed the incident that...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
lvpnews.com

Northampton church celebrates milestones

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish, 2181 Washington Ave., Northampton, celebrated two milestones June 12. With a large attendance of parishioners at the centennial celebration, there was also a silver anniversary recognition for the Rev. Monsignor Thomas P. Koons’ 25th anniversary of his ordination. The event began noon...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

UPDATE: Dogs accused of attacking others now in shelter

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Three dogs considered to be dangerous by officials in one Lehigh County community have been taken off the streets. The dogs — described as "a pack of 3 dangerous, stray Pitt mixes" by the Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in a Facebook post earlier Saturday — are now in the custody of the Lehigh County Humane Society, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man pronounced dead after ATV crash, coroner’s office

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at Geisinger Community Medical Center after he crashed his ATV on July 9. The Lackawanna County Coroner’s office told Eyewitness News the man crashed his ATV around 5 pm on a trail between East Mountain and Moosic near the #5 dam.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Body of 18-year-old found in Scranton identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The identity of the deceased 18-year-old authorities found in Scranton on Friday has been released. The Chief Lackawanna County Coroner confirmed that Sarai Jean-Louis was the 18-year-old officials found on Friday. Jean-Louis’s body was found on Friday around 12:49 a.m. in the 600 block of...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for assaulting Geisinger staff for second time this year

Danville, Pa. — A man accused of assaulting staff members at Geisinger Medical Center was charged with similar offenses for another incident that occurred on June 26. Related reading: Security guard assaulted at hospital in Danville Cameron Seth Wolfe, 22, of Danville allegedly threw a lunch tray and coffee cup at staff members and called them names as they attempted to admit him to the facility. Wolfe was allegedly unsatisfied...
DANVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy