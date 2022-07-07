"Looking for the Todt Family" continues

The Day's "Looking for the Todt Family" podcast is back with a new episode.

After more than two years of waiting, Anthony Todt, the former Colchester physical therapist accused of killing his wife, Megan, his three young children, Alek, Tyler and Zoe, and the family dog Breezy in Celebration, Fla. in 2019, stood trial in April of this year. He was convicted of the murders, but the trial, and Todt's conviction, only begin to tell the full story.

The Day dived back into the Todt family's story one year after the podcast last put out an episode in April 2021, reporting on the trial and its aftermath, with new public records finds, interviews and other discoveries. The newest episode, "Florida v. Anthony J. Todt," the podcast's 11th, was released on Wednesday, and is on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever people get their podcasts.

If you have any questions to ask the podcast team, send them to todtpodcast@theday.com. To listen to the newest episode and for more information, visit https://www.theday.com/article/20220706/MEDIA07/220709700.