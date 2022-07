DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Hot and humid conditions will prevail once again today as most locations top out in the mid 90s. Heat index values/feels like temperatures will be even higher in the low 100s when factoring in our dewpoints, which will be in the oppressive range above 70 degrees. Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks if you have any plans to be outdoors! The good news is that we won’t have to deal with the heat all day, as we’ll likely get some scattered showers and storms to develop during the mid to late afternoon. With area-wide rain chances right around 40%, there will be enough of these showers and storms to bring most folks some sort of relief from the heat.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO