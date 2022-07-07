Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for people involved in church break in

A Cullman man landed himself behind bars for trying to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Limestone County Detention Center. On July 1, Limestone County Corrections Officer Dustin Baucom, received a clothing package for an inmate. Officer Baucom found suspicious items stitched into the seams of the clothing. The...
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man has been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident at the V&W Food Mart in Vinemont Friday, July 8.
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to the scene, where a V&W employee was reportedly harmed. According to the CCSO, after a preliminary investigation a suspect was located and arrested.
Timothy Michael Harris, 27, was apprehended and charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of robbery and burglary, along with failure to appear warrants for disorderly conduct and domestic violence (four warrants).
The CCSO said it will be working with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation, as additional charges may be filed.
“I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said. “I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect, which led to the arrest.”
*Arrests are public information. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a call on Saturday after a person was hit by a car. Authorities say that a call was made around 9:20 p.m. after a person was hit by a car traveling west on Oakwood Avenue. The victim...
A Morgan County grand jury indicted a Falkville man on a murder charge for allegedly fatally shooting an acquaintance in the face near Falkville in 2021, according to court records. Richard Odell Clark, 43, is accused of killing Patrick Edward Burkhart, 58, of Falkville, on Jan. 22, 2021. Clark pleaded...
A 49-year-old Walker County man was arrested Friday on drug charges. The Jasper Police Narcotics Enforcement Team took Russell Rich into custody at his home in the 3700 block of Country Club Road, said Chief J.C Poe. The team carried a search warrant and two arrest warrants at the home...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on scene on Cotton Row after a shooting victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, a shooting victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. The victim...
Huntsville Police say they're investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting. Police say a victim told them a physical altercation occurred between multiple people on Cotton Row off Sparkman Dr. which lead to the shooting. The victim arrived at Huntsville hospital by personal vehicle around 1:20 p.m. Police say the victim has...
LAWRENCE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Town Creek man on Friday, July 8, at approximately 9:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan M. Sutton, 24, was fatally injured when the 1998 Jeep Wrangler he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 6, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. theft of property – 3rd degree; Lowe’s; Cherokee Ave. S.W; tools; $898. July 7. • theft of property – 4th degree; Walmart;...
CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Former Huntsville Police Department
officer David McCoy, accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend, was fired from the department for failing to show up for three shifts without notice, according to his personnel record.
The Marshall County District Attorney's Office says it won't pursue charges against officers after a man jumped from a patrol car, fatally injuring himself. DA Everette Johnson said his office reviewed the report from the State Bureau of Investigation and found nothing that suggested misconduct by the officers involved in the arrest and transport of 48-year-old Christopher Allen Gore of Albertville.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first of five defendants in a double murder case from 2018 pleaded guilty Friday, agreeing to serve two consecutive life sentences. 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced the plea of Michael Evan Council, 28, Friday afternoon. Council, a New Jersey resident, was responsible for the shooting deaths of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin.
A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Kelly Crotts, age 47, on multiple sexual abuse allegations. Fayetteville animal shelter closes after budget cuts. Members of the Lincoln County Humane Society are still trying to find homes for all the animals still in the shelter. Families honor Shannon Long with mental health...
A MULTI AGENCY SEARCH WAS UNDERWAY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AFTER A REPORT OF SMALL CHILD WAS SEEN BY A PASSERBY ON WESTPOINT ROAD NEAR THE COUNTRY CLUB. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO THE AREA AROUND 5 AM AND BEGAN THE SEARCH INCLUDGIN GOING DOOR TO DOOR. THE CHILD WAS REPORTED SAFE AND LOCATED SHORTLY AFTER 7 AM.
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - For more than 30 years, a Giles County family has wanted to know what truly happened to their brother. They were told that he, along with two other boys, drowned; however, the family believes that they were possibly murdered. A vault of memories was opened as...
An Athens man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian in June. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said troopers initially arrested Stanley James Colwell, 60, on one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident. ALEA said Colwell was driving a pickup truck in Limestone County and struck Christopher Lee Combs, 24, of Athens.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple items that were believed to be stolen were recovered during a routine traffic stop over the weekend, police say. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) DUI Task Force pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation on July 2 on South Memorial Parkway.
