ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, WI

Sparta massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting female clients

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMR2u_0gX3xn6S00

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 30-year-old Sparta massage therapist is charged with sexually assaulting his female clients.

Ethan Karls made his first court appearance on Wednesday, when Karls appeared virtually and did not turn on his camera. The judge gave him until Thursday afternoon to have his mugshot taken.

Karls worked in Sparta at Peak Performance Chiropractic. According to the criminal complaint, Karls spent a lot of time massaging their chests, and then touched, groped or grabbed their breasts.

Jennifer Driebel was the first woman to report what happened to Sparta police in October of 2020. When District Attorney Kevin Croninger declined to prosecute, Driebel turned to a state investigator for help. Driebel says the state investigator found evidence to charge Karls, but Croninger declined to press charges again.

The three other women came forward in January and February of this year. Around the same time, two Peak Performance employees called Sparta police after finding a hidden camera in Karls’ massage room.

The state of Wisconsin suspended Karls’ license in March, but D.A. Croninger didn’t file criminal charges against Karls until June. Driebel says it’s taken way too long.

“I want to see justice happen,” said Driebel. “I want to see the justice system doing their job, taking action. If this is happening to me, how many other people does this happen to?”

News 8 Now asked Croninger to respond to Driebel’s complaints. Croninger says the evidence, in this case, came in over a long period of time.

His statement reads:

As to Ms. Driebel’s concerns. A person who is alleged to have committed a crime (in this case Mr. Karls) is entitled to a presumption of innocence. This means that the State, even before charging a crime, must have sufficient proof to support that charge. I understand this proof requirement can be, and often is, extremely frustrating to victims of crime. I believe the process and the proof required to file a criminal charge has been extremely frustrating for Ms. Driebel and I am very sympathetic to her frustration with the criminal justice system and the level of proof required. However, this frustration does not change the level of proof the law requires.

In this specific case, evidence has come in over a lengthy period of time. For a significant period of time there was not sufficient evidence to go forward with a criminal prosecution. More evidence came forward and that decision was revisited. While Mr. Karls maintains a presumption of innocence, from the State’s perspective, there is now sufficient evidence to move forward with criminal charges. If Ms. Driebel’s concern is that my office will not prosecute a person when there is insufficient proof to do so, she is correct. We will not prosecute someone without the proof required under the law. My office takes seriously the rights of all individuals, from the most innocent of victims, all the way to those accused of the most heinous and serious crimes. Every person in the criminal justice system, no matter the reason that brings them to the system, deserves to have their rights respected. We work hard every day to accomplish that, even when doing so means making difficult and frustrating decisions.

Karls is free on a $2,500 signature bond.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Jury: Iowa Co. man who heard ‘evil voices’ before killing mother, dog guilty on both counts

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A jury on Thursday convicted an Iowa County man accused of beating and stabbing his mother and dog to death in 2021. Sean Pickett, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of mistreatment of animals causing death. According to the criminal complaint filed against him in Iowa County court, the Avoca man told investigators he was possessed, heard “evil noises” and “blacked out” before the murder.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sparta, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Sparta, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WEAU-TV 13

Onalaska church raising awareness about human trafficking

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Human trafficking continues to be prevalent across Wisconsin, so a Coulee Region church is doing its part to raise awareness of the issue. Since 2007, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has received more than 2,000 calls from Wisconsin, which has resulted in 700 cases. The WI...
ONALASKA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapist#Violent Crime
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River. Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature. “We’re all...
PORTAGE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Mayfly hatch near La Crosse shows up on radar

MINNEAPOLIS -- July is here and, unfortunately, so are the mayflies. These harmless but irritating insects have made their return in full force, and due to their incredible numbers, could even be seen on radar as they hatched near La Crosse, Wisconsin. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources,...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAU-TV 13

Trash is not getting picked up and residents aren’t sure why

Zank says he is concerned about the lack of trash removal services because it is health hazard. He also says it draws in critters such as bears and raccoons. Zank says people in his neighbors have started to take action on their own by bringing trash to the Bridge Creek Town Hall Landfill on Saturdays.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy