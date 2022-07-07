ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Sandwich-Making Skills Making A Snack For ‘Bae’ Travis Scott

By Sarah Jones
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Kylie Jenner isn’t just a pretty face! The 24-year-old billionaire took to her Instagram Stories on July 6 and showed off her fierce sandwich-making skills as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star whipped up a little snack for her “bae” Travis Scott, 31.

“Bae said I want a sandwhich [sic],” the Kylie Skin founder explained while making lunch for Travis, who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 4, with the entrepreneur. She shared a photo with fans via social media of her countertop covered in all the fixings for a delectable subway sandwich. “It looks beautiful? It does look so beautiful,” she whispered to the camera while showing off the final product.

Kylie showcased a wide variety of fresh ingredients she used to make her master creation. The countertop was loaded up with plenty of produce including French bread, fresh pickles, salami, provolone cheese, Dijon mustard, sliced onions, and much, much more. After revealing Travis’s sub, Kylie showed off her own. “Omg and mine,” she captioned one of the slides alongside a drooling face emoji.

The reality star posted a photo as she took a huge bite into the hoagie. She looked adorable as usual with her dark locks tucked neatly behind her ears while digging into the masterpiece. Her French manicured nails were perfectly polished and matched her low-key ensemble. Kylie wore a basic white tee and opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uF8zR_0gX3wMvo00
Kylie Jenner made a sandwich for Travis Scott (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Travis and Kylie’s relationship has been going strong. In May, Kylie was on hand to support Travis with Stormi at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. The makeup mogul was on hand to support the rapper as she stunned for the rare red carpet appearance which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. She showed off her figure in in a tight blue and gray dress with long sleeves by her go-to designer Balmain. The fitted number appeared to feature a graphic image of a body to create the optical illusion that it was sheer.

Comments / 42

Okie7491
3d ago

oh lord Jesus Maria. absurd. a sandwich? well, probably in the Kardashian family that's a miracle.

Reply(1)
19
Olivia Pearson
2d ago

Enjoy it while you can, Travis. It won't be long before you are no longer trendy. She already has her mixed babies.

Reply(5)
9
sandra anderson
3d ago

Wonder who actually made the sandwich? Remember her sister got ragged for poor knife skills trying to cut a cucumber.

Reply
7
Related
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Appears To Give Kylie Jenner Side-Eye In Front of Travis Scott: Pics

Tristan Thompson, 31, was captured looking over at Kylie Jenner, 24, during a recent Kardashian event. The former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 37, gave the makeup mogul some serious side eye while standing beside her and in back of her beau Travis Scott, 31, in new photos taken outside at the Father’s Day gathering. She didn’t seem to notice as she stared straight ahead but it definitely made for some good snapshots!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bae#Kardashians#French
HollywoodLife

Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Shows Love To Devin Booker With Phoenix Suns Shirt Amid Reunion Speculation

Kendall Jenner gave a subtle show of support to Devin Booker, when she rocked a Phoenix Suns shirt while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 7. The 26-year-old reality star sported the white, vintage t-shirt, which featured drawings of some of the athletes who played for the team in the 90s, in the photos, which you can see here (via DailyMail). While Kendall’s shirt doesn’t have Devin on it, the 25-year-old basketball player is the shooting guard for the Arizona team.
PHOENIX, AZ
Page Six

North West and her friends took Kim Kardashian’s private jet to birthday party

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and her friends arrived to her 9th birthday party in style. “The Kardashians” star posted a picture of her private jet on Tuesday, which was decorated with “Camp North” balloons and signs. Inside Kim Air, each seat had two pillows made to look like logs. Fake spiderwebs covered the aircraft’s ceiling. “This is amazing,” Ayesha Curry commented on the slideshow, while longtime friend Simon Huck wrote, “Sign me up.” Kardashian gushed to Jimmy Fallon earlier this month about North’s “spooky wilderness-themed” bash, and Kourtney Kardashian posted outdoor shots from the festivities last week. In Kim’s social media post, the makeup...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Kim Kardashian, 41, Who Suffers From Unsightly Scabs Due To Psoriasis, Gets Flak from Fans Saying She Doesn’t Use Her Own Skincare Line

Kim Kardashian, 41, launched “SKKN By Kim” last month and her fans are not buying it—well, at least not buying it that the business mogul uses her own beauty products. Detail-oriented followers picked up on something interesting in the background of one of the beauty mogul’s recent Instagram stories: No sign of her own products anywhere in her hotel bathroom.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones. It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on. The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
19K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy