Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Sandwich-Making Skills Making A Snack For ‘Bae’ Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner isn’t just a pretty face! The 24-year-old billionaire took to her Instagram Stories on July 6 and showed off her fierce sandwich-making skills as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star whipped up a little snack for her “bae” Travis Scott, 31.

“Bae said I want a sandwhich [sic],” the Kylie Skin founder explained while making lunch for Travis, who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 4, with the entrepreneur. She shared a photo with fans via social media of her countertop covered in all the fixings for a delectable subway sandwich. “It looks beautiful? It does look so beautiful,” she whispered to the camera while showing off the final product.

Kylie showcased a wide variety of fresh ingredients she used to make her master creation. The countertop was loaded up with plenty of produce including French bread, fresh pickles, salami, provolone cheese, Dijon mustard, sliced onions, and much, much more. After revealing Travis’s sub, Kylie showed off her own. “Omg and mine,” she captioned one of the slides alongside a drooling face emoji.

The reality star posted a photo as she took a huge bite into the hoagie. She looked adorable as usual with her dark locks tucked neatly behind her ears while digging into the masterpiece. Her French manicured nails were perfectly polished and matched her low-key ensemble. Kylie wore a basic white tee and opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty.

Kylie Jenner made a sandwich for Travis Scott (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, as we previously reported, Travis and Kylie’s relationship has been going strong. In May, Kylie was on hand to support Travis with Stormi at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. The makeup mogul was on hand to support the rapper as she stunned for the rare red carpet appearance which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. She showed off her figure in in a tight blue and gray dress with long sleeves by her go-to designer Balmain. The fitted number appeared to feature a graphic image of a body to create the optical illusion that it was sheer.