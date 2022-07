New Orleans has a new budding star that's coming out of the city. Rob49 has been slowly bubbling up through the streets and earning praise from the legends that came before him. Earlier this year, the rapper emerged with his latest body of work, Welcome To Vulture Island, a 17-song effort that boasted appearances from Birdman and Lil Baby, before Kevin Gates jumped on the remix to "Hustler's Anthem."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO