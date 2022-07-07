How To Gauge Chet Holmgren In Summer League

Rob Parker: “I’m not gonna take any stock in Summer League, get all worked up, and say he’s the next coming of some previous great...I’ve seen this act. I’m gonna hold my thoughts until I see him play against the big boys, we’ll see where he fits in and we’ll see how good he’ll be...”

Chris Broussard: “I’ve covered more than a dozen Summer Leagues, and it goes both ways. You do see some guys who end up being busts, or end up being role players that play like stars in Summer League. You’ve also seen some guys that become stars or superstars that didn’t play well in Summer League. LeBron James didn’t blow the Summer League away!”