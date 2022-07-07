ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How To Gauge Chet Holmgren In Summer League

By Beau Benson
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZcKk_0gX3vlq400
Photo : Getty Images North America

Rob Parker: “I’m not gonna take any stock in Summer League, get all worked up, and say he’s the next coming of some previous great...I’ve seen this act. I’m gonna hold my thoughts until I see him play against the big boys, we’ll see where he fits in and we’ll see how good he’ll be...”

Chris Broussard: “I’ve covered more than a dozen Summer Leagues, and it goes both ways. You do see some guys who end up being busts, or end up being role players that play like stars in Summer League. You’ve also seen some guys that become stars or superstars that didn’t play well in Summer League. LeBron James didn’t blow the Summer League away!”

On today's edition of The Odd Couple, Chris Broussard and Rob Parker offer up their thoughts on the NBA Summer League debut of Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren after he set Twitter ablaze with his performance. Chris thinks he's destined for stardom, while Rob wants to give it some time!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy