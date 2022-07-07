ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo to cut 114 metro jobs in August

Cover picture for the articleFilings with Iowa Workforce Development show that Wells Fargo plans to eliminate 114 positions next month at its locations in West Des Moines, Des Moines and Ankeny. In all, Wells Fargo has cut nearly 200 jobs since May — many from its...

