ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Police continue search for Joel Akridge, last seen in 2015

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LZ0S_0gX3vctX00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for further help from the public as the search for a man who has been missing since March 28, 2015, continues.

Joel Akridge, 53, was around 5827 Valleybrook Road when he was last seen. Columbus Police say that Akridge is mentally impaired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44RdDI_0gX3vctX00

According to police, Akridge is a white male who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 200 pounds. Akridge has brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black wrestling shirt with a wrestling logo.

Akridge was 53 at the time he went missing — today, he would be 60.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department Youth Services/Adult Services at (706) 653-3449.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigate shooting on Trask Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. At around 1 a.m., Columbus Police shared few details on social media about a shooting investigation in the 4000 block of Trask Drive. Investigators responded to the scene to gather information. So far there is no information on potential injuries […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Woman killed in overnight Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following an overnight shooting in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 26-year-old Sybearia Paige. She died around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Columbus Regional after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Bryan said. Authorities confirmed the shooting happened in the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police arrest man with 35 warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man with various outstanding warrants, according to officials. Police say that Steven Michael Carson, 44, had warrants for 15 counts of financial transaction card theft, 17 counts of financial transaction card fraud, one count of theft by taking, and two counts of violation of probation. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Deadly fire in Eufaula claims life of 25-year-old woman

EUFAULA, Ala, (WRBL) – A deadly house fire in Eufaula claimed the life of a 25-year old woman. Just before 5 a.m., the house fire on Sanford Avenue was reported to the Eufaula Police Department. According to police, the rear of the structure was fully engulfed when they arrived. The Eufaula Fire Department found a […]
EUFAULA, AL
WSFA

Man, juvenile critically injured in Friday Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a man and a juvenile were critically injured in a shooting Friday evening. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, police responded to the 200 block of Yancey Circle before 7:20 p.m. regarding two people that were shot. Officers found one juvenile male victim and an adult male victim.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus 3-year-old laid to rest following heat-related death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Nearly two weekends ago, one Columbus family suffered a tragic loss. On Saturday, they laid three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr. to rest. Engram was pronounced dead on June 26 in what officials ruled an accidental, heat related death. His body was found strapped in the car seat in the Wendy’s parking lot […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Name released for homicide victim found in Benning Hills Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The name of a 21-year-old man killed in an apparent homicide has been released. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL the man’s name is Joshua Sanford. Sanford’s body was found on July 6, 2022, in Benning Hills Park, near Patton Drive and Lafayette Drive. Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Police
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Body found in Benning Hills Park, death investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus officials are investigating a death after a body was found in Benning Hills Park, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Columbus Police officers are on the scene of an incident at Benning Hills Park, on Patton Drive near Lafayette Drive in South Columbus. According to Coroner Bryan, a black male was found dead in the park on July 6.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

3-year-old twins saved by Muscogee County Deputy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman picked up the phone, his mind began racing to conclusions. In law enforcement, the words, ” it’s about your son…” were usually followed by heartbreak. Yet, this call was not that kind of news. Instead, Sergeant Lori Weitzel told the sheriff that his son had saved […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

3 juveniles arrested following alleged shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three juveniles are now in the custody of the Opelika Police Department following an alleged shooting in the Avenue A area. On July 8, at approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to calls of shots being fired near South 4th Street. After speaking with a witness, officers...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Three juveniles arrested following police chase in Opelika

UPDATE 07/08/2022 5:30 p.m. – According to the Opelika Police Department, three juvenile suspects are in custody following police chase. According to a news release from the police department, the arrests follow the closure of N. 8th Street at 2nd Avenue earlier in the day, due to a heavy police presence in the area. Police […]
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
WTVM

Postal mailboxes being sealed due to mail theft in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A simple task many do without thinking twice – dropping mail in a blue USPS mailbox. Now it may be safer to take your mail inside of the post office. A crime is happening all over Columbus, from where you may not expect a government mailbox. Criminals are breaking into blue postal boxes in several locations in the Chattahoochee Valley.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Shots fired on Harbison Drive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One suspect is under arrest following a report of shots fired on Harbison Drive. Columbus Police tell WRBL the incident happened on Harbison Drive near Head Street on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, no injuries were reported. Police said one male suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident. This […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Lee County Sheriff's Office investigators arrest Salem man on murder charges

Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a Salem man on a murder charge. On Tuesday, investigators arrested 20-year-old Ulysses Antonio Pickard Jr. at his residence and charged him with the murder of Carl Bryant, according to the LCSO release. Investigators said Bryant, 57, of Salem was murdered at...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy pulls twins to safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “When I heard the call, I was actually getting off, but of course, it was a serious call, so I decided to try to go ahead and help,” says Countryman. Deputy Greg Countryman, Jr. says he arrived at this home on Billings Lake Drive. The twins were already pulled from the pool but were unconscious.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County gun range murders: Man indicted in deadly armed robbery

GRANTVILLE, Ga. - A 21-year-old man accused of murdering three people and stealing firearms from a Coweta County gun range was indicted on 16 charges on Tuesday. Jacob Christian Muse faces three counts each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He also faces a sole count of armed robbery.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy