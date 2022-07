College: Wayne State University(MI) What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Honestly, becoming a football player happened completely by accident. One day when I was five, my older cousin was going to football practice, and I tagged along to get out of daycare. I got bored just watching the team run, so I decided to toss the football around with my little cousin. When we were throwing the ball around it just felt right like there was not a care in the world. Eventually the head coach saw me throwing and asked if I wanted to join the team. From there, the rest is really history.

