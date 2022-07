What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I think I am one of the most underrated draft prospects this year, largely because I wasn’t able to play my entire junior season, and I play in a smaller league, but anyone who watches the tape can clearly see I was the best defensive lineman in the league. I don’t think there were any other players who affected both the run and pass game like I did. On top of that when you look at how dominant our line was at both stopping the run and getting to the QB, our work begins to speak for itself.

