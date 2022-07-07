Thursday Web Weather

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/8 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a couple showers out there this afternoon. Outside of that, it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight we'll see an evening shower with more showers/rain filling in overnight. As for tomorrow, we'll start off with some clouds and a little rain, then we'll see partial clearing into the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be sunny, warm and less humid. Expect highs in the low 80s. As for Monday, it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.
UPI News

Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.

After rounds of rain led to major, destructive flooding in Yellowstone National Park this week, AccuWeather forecasters say a surge of tropical moisture will bring more rain chances to much of the Intermountain West. While much of the region will find this rain beneficial, some may find that too much of a good thing can lead to serious impacts.
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
USA TODAY

'Dangerous' heat spreads west; about 50 million people under heat alert in southern USA

Tens of millions of Americans will face sweltering temperatures this weekend as "dangerous heat" expands westward, according to the National Weather Service. On Saturday morning, about 50 million people were under some form of heat alert, either an excessive heat warning or heat advisory. Most of the advisories were issued in the southern part of the country, including Arizona, Texas and Alabama.
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
International Business Times

Thousands More Evacuate Homes In Sydney Even As Heavy Rains Ease

A wild storm system has moved away from Sydney after pounding Australia's largest city with four days of torrential rain, satellite images showed on Wednesday, although river waters stayed above danger levels, forcing more evacuations. The year's third major flooding episode saw more than 85,000 people in New South Wales,...
