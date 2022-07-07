Sheriff’s office: Man shot, killed wife on Burke View Dr in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office say a homicide investigation is now underway after a man shot and killed his wife Wednesday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call for the incident came in around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 9300 block of Burke View Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a third-party caller reported that the man inside the home called the caller and told him that he had “shot and killed his wife.”

When they got to the scene, deputies detained Tony Howard Norton. His wife, 69-year-old Marsha June Norton was found dead inside the home.

A firearm was recovered from Norton at the scene. Deputies say Norton has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities added that additional charges are pending. Norton is currently being held at the Gloucester County Jail without bond.

This is the first homicide in Gloucester since 2020.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

