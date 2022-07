EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently stopped multiple women smuggling fentanyl in their body cavities across the Mexico-Texas border.On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity.Five days later, officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a 34-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.14 pounds of fentanyl. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the presence of drugs....

