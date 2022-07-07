ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Community cleaning up after flooding in Albert Lea

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Storms with heavy rain and high winds blew through the area Tuesday evening causing flash flooding in several areas. One area hit especially hard was Albert Lea, where one tow company says they pulled more than a dozen vehicles submerged in water. Now that the...

www.kaaltv.com

CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN
winonaradio.com

Update on Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. Construction Project

(KWNO)- The Minnesota Department of Transportation released an update on the Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. construction project on Friday. Mike Dougherty of MNDOT says there shouldn’t be any large traffic changes yet but next week, access to buildings like Dairy Queen and the YMCA will be restricted, and only possess one roadway to gain access.
WINONA, MN
WHO 13

Derecho leaves some crops in Kossuth County flattened

ALGONA, Iowa — Storms which rolled across Iowa Tuesday did some damage around Algona and in northern Kossuth County. The high winds downed branches all over town. One giant branch landed on the car of Brian Wilson, News Director at KLGA. The branch damaged his car so bad it wasn’t able to be driven. Charissa Mueller, […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

MnDOT Just Made Another Dumb Decision About a Rochester Highway

You've got to hand it to officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)-- they just made another boneheaded decision about a busy highway near Rochester. The intersections along the stretch of Highway 14 west of Rochester all the way to Byron have been the site of many dangerous crashes for quite a while. The intersection at CSAH 44 (formerly County Road 104) is particularly dangerous, as is the median crossing at 7th Street northwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Storms cause damaging winds and flash flooding Tuesday evening

(ABC 6 News) - Severe weather Tuesday evening brought damaging winds and flash flooding across the area. According to Chief Meteorologist Christ Kuball, radar estimates of 2-5" of rain and reports of urban street flooding in areas and localized flash flooding is still possible. A car stalled out in flood...
ALBERT LEA, MN
superhits1027.com

Disaster proclamations for Hancock, Winnebago counties

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has issued disaster proclamations for Hancock and Winnebago counties in response to severe weather on Tuesday. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of severe weather. In addition, the proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying individuals, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for the counties.
WINNEBAGO, MN
KAAL-TV

Kayak and canoe park now open in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) - Mason City's new kayak-canoe-fishing park is now open. Members of the community a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication. The new kayak-canoe-fishing park is located on the Winnebago River just South of the 12th Street Northeast bridge. The park features two portage ramps as well a paved walking...
MASON CITY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

The Future Of Rochester’s Golf Courses is Under Review

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Parks Department is about to launch a process that could result in big changes to the city's municipal golf courses. Members of the board will be presented with four reports that will focus on the Northern Hills, Eastwood, and Hadley Creek golf facilities. A news release says the reports "will contain information on the opportunities and challenges associated with repositioning each course and potential high-level future uses for each course." The Park Board previously received a report on the Soldiers Field Golf Course as part of the discussion of a new Master Plan for the entire Soldiers Field Memorial Park.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Dodging a bubbling shower

Thursday's Downtown is looking good for now, but as time goes on a bubbling shower or storm is possible. It'll be widely scattered activity so there's no guarantee that it will happen. Head down there. Enjoy the temps in the low 80s and upper 70s but keep a check of the radar by downloading our ABC 6 News mobile app!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Rochester’s first battery electric transit buses hit the streets next week

(ABC 6 News) - On Friday, city officials cut the ribbon on two sixty-foot, battery-electric transit vehicles and charging infrastructure. Starting next week, the distinctive vehicles will begin carrying passengers on Rochester Public Transit’s busiest peak-time transit route, the 560X. The buses are New Flyer Xcelsior 60 Next-Gen models...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Firefighters respond to smoke in a Rochester parking ramp

ROCHESTER, Minn. –Smoke brought firefighters to a Rochester parking ramp Thursday. A problem with the 2nd Street SE parking ramp was reported just after 12 pm. The Rochester Fire Department says Engine 1 arrived at the scene and found light smoke in a utility area. Due to the lack of windows in the area, multiple electric fans were used to draw out and disperse the smoke.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
MANTORVILLE, MN
KIMT

Flying tire causes accident in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mower County Friday afternoon. It took place just before 2:30 pm on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gale Denis Gavin, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving a Buick Enclave south and Shaun Michael Jordan, 43 of Spring Valley, was headed north in a Volkswagen Passat. The State Patrol says a tire came off the Passat and hit the Enclave near mile marker 22.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

'Home' a new exhibit at the Rochester Arts Center

(ABC 6 News) - There’s a new exhibit at the Rochester Arts Center that’s designed to make everyone feel a sense of belonging. It’s called ‘Home’ and organizers say it's meant to explore, mend, and re-imagine people’s relationships with their hometowns. In 2019, filmmaker...
ROCHESTER, MN
desmoinesparent.com

14 Things to See and Do in Mason City, Iowa on a Weekend Getaway

14 Things to See and Do in Mason City, Iowa on a Weekend Getaway. The city of Mason City, Iowa is located just east of Clear Lake in northern Iowa. A small town which is known for its rich history in architecture. It is a small town located in the Midwest along the Winnebago River. I have driven through and by several times until recently I had a chance to spend a couple of days exploring the rich cultural history in River City. It is not a far drive from the Twin Cities or Des Moines. If you are looking for a couples getaway or a girl’s weekend getaway, here are some of the top things to see and do in Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA

