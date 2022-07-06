Hatch Road Bridge Opens Three Weeks Early

Hatch Road Bridge to Open Ahead Of Schedule

Kirstin Davis, Communications Manager, 509.625.7773

Travelers utilizing the Hatch Road Bridge will be able to reroute to their normal path next week. It was predicted it would open this week, however upon final inspection, there is a section that needs further attention before the bridge accommodates traffic. This opening is approximately two weeks ahead of the estimated time of completion. The City will notify the public once the bridge is open through media releases and its communication channels.

“We know this detour has been one of the most challenging because there aren’t other nearby options, said Kyle Twohig, Director of Engineering Services. “We are very pleased the team was able to complete the work ahead of schedule and provide much needed benefits to the intersection.”

Replacing the bridge deck connecting Hatch Road with U.S. highway 195 was needed for both safety reasons as well as traffic management. The bridge was shifting due to high volumes of traffic and local freight and service vehicles. The significant benefit of the project is a bridge that is built to handle the heavy traffic and the addition of a right-hand turn lane from Hatch Road to U.S. 195 resulting in less wait times for those who will not be turning left.

The City of Spokane planned an $80 million construction season, featuring work that will aid the community with economic recovery, and a project on Riverside Avenue that brings much needed repairs, and reinvents one of the most prominent and accessed streets to embrace various modes of transportation. Updates to other significant projects include:

Completed Projects

A new sidewalk on North River Drive from Division to Washington streets , leading to the new east entrance to Riverfront Park enhances access to the east entrance to Riverfront and the amenities on the north bank like the Podium, Spokane Arena and future outdoor stadium. This project began March 14 and was completed May 30.

The South Gorge Trail project from Redband Park to the Sandifur Bridge is complete along with repairs to the landslide area on Clarke Avenue.

Six local access streets have been resurfaced throughout the City.

Projects in Progress

The reconstruction of the Thor-Freya corridor between Sprague and Hartson includes replacing asphalt with concrete. This area experiences high volumes of freight and vehicle traffic, requiring a more durable surface. The success we have seen from the concrete intersection at Hamilton and N. Foothills Dr led to engineering the Thor-Freya corridor with a more durable material. The I-90 eastbound exit ramp at Thor-Freya will remain closed until the completion of the project.

Phase I of the rehabilitation and water main installation of Riverside Ave. is underway between Division and Bernard.

Crews are continuing to maintain pedestrian access to all businesses and remind the public to be cautious of heavy equipment and construction traffic. Phase II is set to begin mid-August and will continue west to Stevens with Phase III reaching Wall. When finished, work will include important underground utility work, provide a fresh surface for travelers and accommodate new bus stops for the transit City Line. Between Division and Monroe, the travel lanes will be reconfigured to include one lane in each direction, some left-turn lane features, and dedicated bike lanes between the curb and on-street parking. The City's work on a new water reservoir at Spokane International Airport is underway and on schedule as the crews have placed the footing and are beginning to work on the concrete column.

The replacement of the 104-year-old Post Street Bridge. The old bridge deck has been removed and the historic arches have been reinforced. Most of the columns have been poured and next is a steel support for the new sewer main that will travel the length of the bridge and be tucked within the structure, enhancing views of the bridge from the Spokane River.

Projects Coming Up

Start grind and overlay work to the north of the Monroe Street Bridge to Boone Ave. in August.

Add a shared use path on Illinois avenue in Northeast Spokane in the fall.

in Northeast Spokane in the fall. The unpaved streets project is set to begin mid-August for District 1.

Seven local access and arterials will be resurfaced and improved between now and mid-October.

Street obstruction information that will impact the traveling public are updated at least weekly and are available on the City’s web site with a comprehensive list and interactive map. Find out what construction projects will impact your day on the City’s Construction Projects page.