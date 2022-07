Kyle Holbrook has painted murals in Pittsburgh for more than 15 years–on busways, bridges and street corners. Now he’s raising the bar for himself. For his latest project, PGH Art Park, Holbrook wants to create what he hopes will be the largest mural in Pittsburgh history depicting African-American and Hill District history on the façade of the soon-to-be Salem’s Market and Grill at Centre Heldman Plaza in the Hill District.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO