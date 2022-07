Effective: 2022-07-09 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Daniels; Dawson; Fallon; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Rosebud; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 453 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CUSTER DANIELS DAWSON FALLON GARFIELD MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT ROSEBUD SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX

CUSTER COUNTY, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO