Sculpture Milwaukee’s 2022 collection illustrates the city’s relationship to nature | WUWM 89.7 FM

For the drive home in Kenosha: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecast. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO