ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sculpture Milwaukee’s 2022 collection illustrates the city’s relationship to nature | WUWM 89.7 FM

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past five years, Sculpture Milwaukee has been bringing public art to the streets of downtown Milwaukee. Since it began, the project has featured pieces from prominent artists, displaying them in public spaces for all Milwaukeeans to enjoy. This year’s newest exhibition will feature various works that play...

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee honors the life and legacy of Elizabeth “Bo” Black

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth “Bo” Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pretty Reckless cancel Milwaukee Summerfest 2022 show due to COVID-19

The Pretty Reckless will no longer be performing at Summerfest on closing night. The hard rock band led by former child actress Taylor Momsen was supposed to close out the Miller Lite Oasis at the Milwaukee music festival on Saturday. But positive COVID-19 cases have forced the band to cancel weekend gigs, including in Detroit and Kansas City.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WERC Prohibits Collective Bargaining Over Workplace Health Plans

On July 6, 2022, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) issued two rulings prohibiting collective bargaining over subjects related to employer-provided health care coverage plans per Wis. Stat. § 111.70(4)(mc)6. The two rulings—City of Racine, Dec. No. 39446 (WERC, 7/22) and Dec. No. 39447 (WERC, 7/22)—reaffirm the broad discretion and unilateral control that local government employers, like Racine, have under the statute including deciding whether to provide a health care plan to public safety employees. With regard to the language analyzed in these two decisions, WERC concluded that with the exception of employee premium contribution and Medicare Part B payments, the other language involving an employer-offered health care plan, including health care plan participation for future retirees and family members, constituted prohibited subjects of bargaining.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on I-43 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested after shooting at a vehicle on I-43 in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of ​​10h and Michigan for a shots fired complaint that occurred on I-43 northbound near Lincoln Ave. around 5:30 am on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha | Weather

For the drive home in Kenosha: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecast. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy