Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Believes Manchester City And Liverpool Are On Another Level

The Portuguese international who is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all times has requested to leave Manchester United and has revealed how he believes the club are nowhere near their rivals who are competing for major honours.

In his first season back at Old Trafford the five-time Ballon D'or winner played 38 games in all competitions scoring 24 goals after coming very close to joining Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Ronaldo in action IMAGO / PA Images

The fans of The Red Devils were buzzing when he came back to the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Old Trafford was buzzing against Newcastle United when he scored twice on his second debut.

However things went sour very quickly with Solskjaer getting sacked in November after a awful 4-1 loss to Watford.

Ralph Rangnick then took interim charge until the end of the campaign and thing did not improve as United did not win a single trophy getting knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid and the FA Cup by Middlesbrough.

They also did not qualify for the Champions League finishing 6th in the league which is to Ronaldo's distaste and according to Fabrizio Romano he is convinced that Liverpool and Manchester City are on another level.

The two clubs have been battling it out for the title in four out of the last five seasons whilst also showing a domination in Europe with one of the pair making it to the Champions League final in four of the last five seasons.

It may be a reason why Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is offering his client to German and Spanish clubs so he can try to win league titles again as in his mind Manchester United cannot compete in England.