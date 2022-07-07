ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Believes Manchester City And Liverpool Are On Another Level

The Portuguese international who is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all times has requested to leave Manchester United and has revealed how he believes the club are nowhere near their rivals who are competing for major honours.

In his first season back at Old Trafford the five-time Ballon D'or winner played 38 games in all competitions scoring 24 goals after coming very close to joining Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Ronaldo in action IMAGO / PA Images

The fans of The Red Devils were buzzing when he came back to the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Old Trafford was buzzing against Newcastle United when he scored twice on his second debut.

However things went sour very quickly with Solskjaer getting sacked in November after a awful 4-1 loss to Watford.

Ralph Rangnick then took interim charge until the end of the campaign and thing did not improve as United did not win a single trophy getting knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid and the FA Cup by Middlesbrough.

They also did not qualify for the Champions League finishing 6th in the league which is to Ronaldo's distaste and according to Fabrizio Romano he is convinced that Liverpool and Manchester City are on another level.

The two clubs have been battling it out for the title in four out of the last five seasons whilst also showing a domination in Europe with one of the pair making it to the Champions League final in four of the last five seasons.

It may be a reason why Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is offering his client to German and Spanish clubs so he can try to win league titles again as in his mind Manchester United cannot compete in England.

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
Manchester City Looking to Emulate Chelsea with Dutch and Brazilian Negotiations in The Pipeline for City Football Group

Manchester City are keen to grow the global brand using Chelsea as a blueprint for success according to a finance expert. Keiran Maguire is well known for his knowledge of the financial side of the game, publishing The Price of Football and having a podcast with Kevin Day that discuss different situations in the men's and women's game.
Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Was Not Mentioned On Meeting Between Laporta And Chelsea Owner

According to recent claims, Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong was not mentioned during Thursday's meeting between Barcelona President Laporta and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. During this week the Dutch Midfielder has been linked to Chelsea following claims that Boehly was interested in signing the number 21 for the...
Di Maria is in town! Argentinian begins his medical after agreeing move

Angel di Maria is currently undergoing his Juventus medical ahead of his much-awaited free transfer to the Bianconeri. The attacker left PSG at the end of last season, and he is now free to sign for another club. Since the end of the last campaign, Juve has been keen to...
Happy to be back, Paul? Pogba receives rapturous reception from Juventus fans as he arrives for his medical with the France midfielder poised to begin second stint in Turin after six underwhelming years at Man United

Paul Pogba arrived in Turin to a rapturous reception, returning to the city he left six years ago when he joined Manchester United. Having flown into the city on Friday, Pogba underwent medical tests on Saturday morning and was greeted by thousands of Juventus fans delighted to see the midfielder return.
