New survey shows 89% borrowers not ready to pay student loans come September

MISSOULA, Mont. - Loan borrowers listen up because student loan payments are expected to start up again come the fall of this year.

With recent inflation costs tightening people's wallets, the question many people are asking themselves is ‘How? How am I going to make those payments when everything around us is going up?’ The countdown begins for borrowers as they now have less than 60 days to figure out what they're going to do.

According to a survey by the Student Debt Crisis Center , 89% of borrowers say they're not ready as the fall nears.

Montana alone racks up $4.2 billion in student loan debt, with the average borrower owing just over $33 thousand. Speaking with student loan expert, Mary Jo Terry with Yrefy, the biggest concern they're hearing about is inflation.

"The prices of food and gas and stuff is going up and they're not going down and so there are concerns with federal borrowers of how I'm going to adapt that payment back into the budget in just general like and continuing to be able to move forward,” said Terry.

In the meantime, you're strongly urged to reach out to your loan companies directly for options like re-payment plans or assistance programs that you may qualify for.

Payments are expected to start up again on September 1, but of course, like it has in the past, whether it starts right away or is pushed, be ready for anything.