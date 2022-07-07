ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds Kick in $1 Million for Boyle Heights Cooling Project

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CNS) - The Boyle Heights neighborhood could soon be getting cooler -- in terms of temperature.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, got together at Mariachi Plaza Wednesday to celebrate $1 million in federal funding being provided to the Boyle Heights Community Cooling Project. The effort utilizes measures such as "cool pavement" treatments and the planting of trees to reduce overall ambient temperatures.

"I am thrilled to announce $1 million in federal funding to install cooling elements on our local streets in Boyle Heights and to improve urban greening, pedestrian safety and public health in this beloved neighborhood," Gomez said in a statement. "This project is a matter of racial justice and equity -- and by targeting resources to communities disproportionately impacted by climate change, we ensure our residents are safer and equipped with the green infrastructure they need to combat rising temperatures."

According to the mayor's office, "cool pavement" can decrease surface temperatures by 10 degrees below traditional pavement. The city has about 75 miles of cool pavement in place, with plans to install another 175 miles by 2028.

"Rising temperatures put our most vulnerable Angelenos at extreme risk, and demand solutions to protect their health and well-being," Garcetti said.

Comments / 0

 

