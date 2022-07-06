ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran Media Says Foreign Diplomats Arrested

By AFP News
 3 days ago
Iran's Revolutionary Guards arrested several foreign diplomats including a Briton, accusing them of "spying", the Fars news agency and state television said Wednesday. But the British government quickly denied that any of its personnel had been arrested, describing the reports as "completely false". The developments coincide with heightening tensions...

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
UPI News

Ukraine is losing war; West must massively step up military aid

July 7 (UPI) -- For a few weeks I've been in Kyiv, partly as a visiting fellow at leading Ukrainian think tank the Transatlantic Dialogue Center. Kyiv is an astonishingly elegant and beautiful city; a premier league European capital. The regular air raid warnings delivered on your phone, as well as by the baleful Second World War-style sirens, are largely ignored now -- despite the occasional missile strike.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Revealed: How SS overlord Heinrich Himmler developed the Final Solution after feeling 'sympathy' for Nazi troops ordered to shoot dead 33,000 Jews at 1941 Babi Yar massacre... and thinking: 'there must be another way to do this'

The Final Solution was developed after Heinrich Himmler witnessed the horror of the Babi Yar massacre of more than 33,000 Jews and decided 'there has got to be another way of doing this', historian James Holland said. Babi Yar, a ravine on the edge of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, became...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Russian Troops Will Be Pushed Back To Feb. 24 Positions By 2022 End: Former US General

A retired U.S. Army general has said that the Russian troops invading Ukraine will be pushed back to their Feb. 24 positions by the end of the year if the West continues to support Kyiv. The statement comes amid Ukraine's claim that it inflicted significant losses on Russian troops on the Kramatorsk front and has pushed them back.
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukraine war victim brutalized by Russian military recovering months later

WARNING: This post contains graphic images. Oleg Moskalenko, a Ukrainian businessman and university professor from a town on the outskirts of Kyiv, was taken prisoner by Russian forces in early March, then was tortured and interrogated for a week before being set free in the middle of a forest and eventually finding his way back to safety.
MILITARY
Fareeha Arshad

Weapons That Would Have Given Japan an Upper Hand in WWII but Were Deployed Too Late: I-401 Submarine, Kyushu J7W, Kikka

The Germans possessed some of the most sophisticated war weapons during the world war. Regardless, they overestimated themselves and ended up losing against the Allies. On the other hand, the Japanese were also in possession of some of the most technologically advanced weapons the world had ever seen. Unfortunately, however, they were deployed a bit late; or else their weapons could have changed the game for them.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s fairy-tale view of land mines threatens the lives of our armed forces

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent policy decision by the Biden administration could hamper U.S. troops' ability to defend themselves]. The Biden administration last week announced it would dramatically limit the use of anti-personnel land mines by U.S. forces and destroy the entire...
MILITARY
AFP

Disputed grain ship returns to Russia from Turkey

A disputed cargo ship carrying allegedly stolen grain from Ukraine has returned to Russian territorial waters, Turkish sources told AFP on Thursday, drawing angry condemnation from Kyiv. But one of the Turkish sources said the ship still appeared to be carrying the grain.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

US eyes counter-China moves in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK (AP) — The Biden administration moved Sunday to strengthen ties with key Southeast Asian ally Thailand as it pressed ahead with efforts to counter China’s relentless push for influence in the region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed two cooperation agreements with his Thai counterpart, pledging to expand strategic cooperation and improve the resilience of supply chains. Although modest, the deals fit into the administration’s broader strategy for the Indo-Pacific, which is aimed at blunting China’s increasing assertiveness and offering alternatives to Beijing-sponsored development that many U.S. officials regard as a trap for smaller, poorer nations. Blinken did not mention China by name in his comments with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha or Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai but after signing the deals said the U.S. and Thailand “share the same goal of a free, open, interconnected prosperous, resilient and secure Indo-Pacific.”
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

IBTimes

