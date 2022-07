BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere’s Bekah and Kye from Immanuel Lutheran Church, are just two of the more than one hundred K-9 Comfort Dogs with Lutheran Church Charities, that bring support to thousands of grieving communities facing the aftermath of horrific events. “Once you’ve been to one tragedy or...

BELVIDERE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO