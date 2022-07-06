ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Central Podcast: How Tiger looked up close in Ireland; can tours and LIV co-exist?

By Golf Channel Digital
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods competed for the first time since his PGA Championship withdrawal at this week's JP McManus Pro-Am. GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex...

CBS Sports

PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel upcoming golf tournaments in China due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to China's ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions scheduled for Oct. 27-30. This marks the third straight season in which the event has been axed from the playing schedule. Rory McIlroy remains the reigning champion of the event, having won at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai in 2019.
GOLF
Golf Digest

This video of Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm talking golf swing should be the only thing you watch today

Despite the weekly craziness that takes place on Golf Twitter, golf fans are actually a much simpler bunch than you think. Give us golf shots, golf swings, discussion about golf shots and golf swings, and maybe a little behind-the-scenes footage, and you won't find many complaints. Case in point, this video of Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm chatting about the golf swing at the Scottish Open:
GOLF
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Channel

LIV Golf's four players placed as twosomes at Genesis Scottish Open

Four LIV Golf players were allowed by an arbiter to compete in this week's Genesis Scottish Open. Those four players will go out in twosomes during the first two rounds at Renaissance Club. LIV Golf players were barred by the DP World Tour from competing in the event, which is...
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Appears To Change His Tune On LIV Golfers

Initially, Rory McIlroy was one of the most outspoken members of the PGA when it came to players jumping to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Many of the world's best players eventually bolted for LIV after receiving lucrative contract offers from the upstart league. Now, McIlroy appears to be changing his tune a bit. Saying that "peace talks" need to happen.
GOLF
#Ireland#Golf Central Podcast#Pga
thecomeback.com

Collin Morikawa has blunt comments on LIV Golf drama

PGA Tour golfer Collin Morikawa is ready for everyone to stop talking so much about the LIV Golf series and move on to other topics. “I think we have many other stories we can talk about, right?” the defending Open Championship winner said Wednesday from the Scottish Open. “There’s a handful of players that are coming from LIV that are playing this week, but I don’t think that should be our focus.”
GOLF
Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris' ball somehow stopping on top of Matt Fitzpatrick's ball mark is one of the craziest things you'll ever see

Since we only see big-time links golf once or twice a year, we're often treated to some strange happenings that we rarely witness at regular tour stops. Crazy lies, putter from everywhere, 30-mph wind gusts, brown turf, backwards bunker shots, etc., etc. That said, what happened to Will Zalatoris' ball on Thursday at the Scottish Open is something we don't think we've seen on any style of golf course, ever.
GOLF
Golf Channel

WGC-HSBC Champions canceled for third consecutive year

The WGC-HSBC Champions has once again been canceled because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of only two WGCs on the PGA Tour schedule, the HSBC Champions hasn’t been played since November 2019, when Rory McIlroy won in a playoff. In a release, the Tour cited “logistical implications” as the reason for the cancelation.
GOLF
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Watch the Seve Ballesteros shot that Lee Trevino called a ‘touch of class’

In anticipation of the 150th Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews, I’ve been having fun diving into the archive of Open Championships. And wandering through the extended highlights of the 1984 championship, the year Seve Ballesteros won his second of three Open Championships, I was treated to a truly delightful moment I never knew existed.
GOLF
Golf.com

LIV Golf’s charter jet for players, caddies looks like a wild scene

If guaranteed prize money didn’t seem like payment enough, wait until you see how LIV golfers travel. Picture how a mini-tour player gets around — cheap flights, long drives and scrambling to make tee times — and now imagine the polar opposite: an all-inclusive private jet with a well-stocked bar and presumably no concerns about wandering luggage.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The classic mistake you're probably making on uphill chips, and how to fix it

Shooting lower scores isn’t always about changing your swing or equipment. Sometimes, improving your score is as simple as changing how you hit certain shots on the golf course. Molly Braid, a Golf Digest Best Young Teacher out of Wisconsin, sees a classic mistake on uphill chips again and again. With their ball on an uphill lie, players grab their sand wedge, thinking that the high-lofted club will help the ball get up in the air, clear the hill and land softly on the green. But instead, the ball pops up too high and comes up short of the green.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
CBS Sports

2022 Scottish Open: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, tee times, radio, golf coverage

Before players turn their attention to the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, they will first head to North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2022 Scottish Open. Serving as a precursor for the year's final major championship, the Scottish Open marks the first co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour outside of the World Golf Championships.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS

