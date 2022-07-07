Bomb threat shuts down Ogden-Weber college

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden-Weber Technical College’s main campus was shut down due to a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., local law enforcement contacted the school because emergency dispatch received a bomb threat at the college’s main campus.

College officials evacuated the main campus and canceled evening classes.

Law enforcement conducted a security sweep of all buildings and grounds and no device was found. Police then learned that other technical and community colleges across the country were also targeted with similar threats at the same time.

The college will resume normal operation tomorrow morning on Thursday.

