Fortuna, CA

Miranda’s Animal Rescue adoption event July 9th and 10th

kiem-tv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORTUNA, Calif. (KIEM)- Back here on the North Coast local animal shelters are being flooded with pets. Officials at one shelter telling us they haven’t seen anything like...

kiem-tv.com

kymkemp.com

COVID Refuses to Go Away: A summary of the latest info locally and beyond

Seeing as how the novel coronavirus can’t decide if it’s more epidemic than endemic, or holding firm in the pandemic phase, we thought it prudent to give our readers a comprehensive update on the latest developments in COVID vaccine science, and on what cases in our community look like as the summer unfolds. A few changes in the local COVID scene include Humboldt welcoming a new Public Health Officer, a vaccine available for tiny tots, a statement of concern from a collection of Nor Cal Health Officers, and a variant that may escape immune response.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

There Ain't No Cure

Every week it's more of the same. I tell myself that I will write something cheerful and light, then, without fail, the vast and seething continent on whose western edge we all live churns up some fresh, manmade horrors to bloody up the news cycle again. A mass shooting at a family-filled holiday parade, another undemocratic erosion of civil rights, or a brand-new app that lets people rent out the car they live in while they are at one of their four low-paying, gig economy jobs. Without fail, the American atrocity machine keeps rolling out new models on its only fully functioning factory production line. It's tiresome. At least I don't hear as much from the gormless buttheads who used to take issue with my political observations in a weekly paper whose literal motto is the "North Coast Journal of Politics, People and Art." I think even they understand the current score. We're living in Shitsville, people.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Blaze at Betty Chinn Trailers Appears to Be Human Caused, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 12:22 A.M. four units from Humboldt Bay Fire were dispatched to a reported structure fire at the Foot of Hilfiker Lane in Eureka. While units were enroute, Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatch received additional reports that multiple large trailers were on fire. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire Engine arrived on scene and found six wood-framed single-wide portable construction type trailers fully involved with fire with additional nearby trailers burning on the outside from radiant heat.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Pacific Halibut Bite Remains Strong

Ocean conditions over the long weekend were just about perfect, and there were no shortage of holiday boaters taking advantage of the flat-calm seas while targeting Pacific halibut and rockfish. There were plenty of rockfish limits from Shelter Cove to Crescent City, but the halibut again garnered most of the attention, especially out of Eureka. Though tides weren't favorable and the black cod were a nuisance, lots of halibut were still hitting the decks as they have been since the salmon season closed at the end of May. With a long stretch of fishable water in the week ahead, the quota count is sure to pile up. As of June 28, we are just about half way towards the cap of 38,740 net pounds. If you have yet to get in on the halibut action, and there's probably very few of you left, this is your week to make it happen.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

Flyers Promoting Hate Bombard Scotia Overnight

Last night, two kids found a flyer promoting anti-Semitic views in the small former company town of Scotia between 10:10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. By the time they finished picking up after the person or persons who spread the hate packets, they had found between 30 and 40 of the plastic baggies stuffed with anti-Jewish literature on porches throughout the tiny hamlet, reports the mom of one of boys who wishes to be anonymous for fear of retaliation.
SCOTIA, CA
kymkemp.com

University Outbids Us on Land, Says Life Plan Humboldt

Life Plan Humboldt (LPH) is a nonprofit formed by local people to develop Humboldt County’s first resident-led, life plan senior community. This grassroots project will offer independent cottages and apartments, shared dining and activities, healthcare support, and innovative memory care, all in one location. In the last 2 years...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Tens of thousands of pot plants destroyed after raid in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle

Black-market marijuana grow sites in southern Trinity County were raided by the California National Guard and three Northern California sheriff's departments at the end of June. Deputies from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office participated in the sweeps. The pot plots were uncovered in what's known as Northern California's Emerald Triangle,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Apparent DUI Driver Arrested After Striking Pickup on F Street in Eureka Tonight

An apparently intoxicated driver struck a pickup on F Street near Hodgson in Eureka about 8:20 p.m., a reader told us. The dispatcher sent officers to the location even prior to the collision with a pickup because multiple people had called 911 and reported a dark green Honda that was traveling northbound couldn’t drive straight and was going in and out of the bike lane.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

WARNING: Coastal Humboldt May Actually See ‘Hot’ Temperatures Above 70 Degrees Tomorrow

The National Weather Service’s Eureka office has issued a warning for the spell of seasonably pleasant weather that’s forecast to hit the North Coast tomorrow. Areas of coastal Humboldt, including Eureka and Arcata, have at least a 90 percent chance of seeing temperatures in the 70s. Humboldt’s interior valleys, meanwhile, can expect temperatures above 100 degrees.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County pot farm shut down in multi-agency search warrant

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A multi-agency effort has resulted in the shutdown of a massive pot farm in Trinity County. Authorities in the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were alerted to the land after finding a variety of illegal water diversions, petroleum run-offs, and dangerous pesticides being used on the land.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Multi-Agency Marijuana Operation in Southern Trinity

From June 27, 2022 – June 30, 2022, a large-scale, multi-agency search warrant operation occurred in southern Trinity County. Thirty-four search warrants were served across forty private parcels of land. This operation stemmed from continuous, non-permitted, black market marijuana cultivation sites operating in the region. Water diversion, pollution, and illegal structures were of great concern.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

