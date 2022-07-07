ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, WI

Naked man arrested for breaking into Clinton home, taking four-wheeler out for a ride

By By Kimberly Wethal
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0Sac_0gX3o7UU00

A man accused of breaking into a home where he took a four-wheeler out for a ride and showered at 4 a.m. was arrested after he was found sitting naked in the water of a culvert along East Highway 67 outside of Clinton.

William J. Hoefle, 48, of Freeport, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday, June 29, on felony charges of burglary of a dwelling and misdemeanor charges of theft and damage to property after prosecutors say he broke into a home in the 13000 block of East Highway 67. Archie J. Saros, 25, of Hayward, was also charged with those same counts. Saros told police he did not intend to break into the home and had believed Hoefle, who Saros had met the night before, when he said they were going into a friend’s house.

Hoefle and Saros were found less than 2 miles from the residence after running away from law enforcement on scene. They were apprehended by Rock County sheriff’s deputies seven hours later after a driver reported seeing a naked man walking along Highway 67.

The felony burglary charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, a $50,000 fine or both.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court, Hoefle and Saros met at a gas station the night before. Saros told police he believed Hoefle was attracted to him and had agreed to help move some of his personal belongings to Beloit, the complaint states.

After grabbing food in Rockford, Illinois, Saros told police he and Hoefle had come back to Wisconsin and switched vehicles before driving to the home in the town of Clinton.

While at the house, Hoefle is alleged to have taken a shower in the downstairs bathroom and made himself a cup of coffee after taking a four-wheeler out for a ride through a cornfield before crashing it into items in the garage. Saros told police he did not ride on the four-wheeler because he had found Hoefle to be a crazy driver, the complaint states.

The homeowners were awoken by a loud noise just after 4 a.m., which prompted one of them to walk downstairs, where they found the kitchen lights on. The other homeowner followed with a handgun and pointed it at Saros as they asked what he was doing in their home, the complaint states.

The homeowners then heard the shower running and opened the bathroom door to ask what Hoefle was doing in there. Hoefle reportedly then locked the door on them, stating he would be out in a minute.

Hoefle then walked out of the bathroom wearing only a towel before he and Saros fled from the home, the complaint states. Before fleeing, Hoefle tried to convince the homeowners not to call police by offering to purchase the property from them, according to the complaint.

Hoefle has a $100 bond set by Court Commissioner Stephen D. Meyer. The conditions prohibit Hoefle from any contact with the homeowners and requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and take all mental health prescriptions. Saros’ bond was set at $250 after being charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford bank bomb threat, Burlington man charged

WATERFORD, Wis. - A Burlington man is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly making a bomb threat to employees at a Waterford bank on July 5. Prosecutors say David Brown, 52, told employees he had a "time sensitive device" that would explode if anyone tried to take his briefcase. The...
WATERFORD, WI
nbc15.com

Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a robbery where a man’s bike was stolen at gunpoint late Saturday night. According to Madison police, a man was riding on a bike path near Sargent Street and Dennett Drive around 10:30 p.m. A masked person stepped in front of the bike, pointed a gun at the rider and demanded the bike.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Break-in could cost Madison non-profit $10,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Camp Createability is dealing with an alleged break-in where $10,000 worth of production equipment was stolen from their facility Friday night. The non-profit provides training in film production and editing for people living with autism to share their stories and find work in the media industry.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, WI
Rock County, WI
Cars
Freeport, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
County
Rock County, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, IL
City
Freeport, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Beloit, WI
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
WBAY Green Bay

UPFRONT: Madison’s mayor speaks on alleged shooter entering the city

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - This week on Upfront—Madison’s mayor speaks with WISN’s Matt Smith about the suspect Highland Park shooter coming to her city. “Given what authorities have told us and given what you know, I mean how close was this city to having this alleged gunman stop and get out of his car and start shooting?” Smith asked.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Monona Police respond to shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police responded to a gun shot heard by callers late Friday night on the 6300 block of Winnequah Rd. near Madison’s east side, City of Monona Police said. Callers reported hearing a single gunshot fired followed by a disturbance involving multiple people just before...
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Ill. man back in a Wis. jail after high-speed chase

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a week after he was released from Rock Co. jail on bond, an Illinois man was back behind bars after allegedly engaging law enforcement in a chase that began in eastern Green Co. and headed into Rock Co, reaching triple-digit speeds in the process.
BRODHEAD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Rock County Court#Vehicl
WISN

Grocery Store Shootout: 2 dead, 1 hurt

MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead and one injured following a grocery store shootout outside El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee. Police said just before 10 a.m. Saturday, a man went into the store, created a disturbance and two security guards chased him into the parking lot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in homicide outside of Beloit high school bound over for trial

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man outside of Beloit Memorial High School will be heading to trial, a Rock County court commissioner decided Friday. Amaree Goodall, 19, appeared virtually for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide. Detective Amber Davies...
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Detain 1 Person At A Local Park

Details are minimal right now. Initial reports are saying that there was an unknown incident at Hunter Park. The Rockford Park District was on scene, and detained 1 person. No other information at this time. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our website first!. You can...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Police: 2 search warrants in Rock Co. net 2 cocaine related arrests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of search warrants served at Janesville apartment complex led to a pair of arrests on cocaine-related allegations. According to the Janesville Police Department, its officers served the warrants Thursday evening at two apartments, located at 2323 Harvard Dr., at around 7:15 p.m. The warrants were obtained as the department investigates the selling of drugs in that part of the city.
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
nbc15.com

Dane County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing, endangered military veteran. John M. England was last heard from Saturday when he told friends he was feeling suicidal and had a gun with him, according to officials. The 60-year-old could be...
DANE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, in Winnebago County

Source are reporting an auto accident. It happened this evening near Mulford and Baxter. Reports of one person that is laying on the ground. No other information at this time. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Med Flight responding to crash outside DeForest

In the wake of the Highland Park 4th of July Parade shooting, police across the Madison area are imploring people to report suspicious or disturbing activity. Baraboo man lives with lingering COVID-19 symptoms for over two years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Symptoms from mild to moderate COVID-19 last about...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Multiple Dodgeville agencies respond to structure fire

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville Fire Department, EMS and Police responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon in the City of Dodgeville, Iowa County officials said. Iowa Co. communications received a call reporting the fire around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and multiple agencies were sent to the scene to address the fire.
DODGEVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy