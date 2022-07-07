Naked man arrested for breaking into Clinton home, taking four-wheeler out for a ride

A man accused of breaking into a home where he took a four-wheeler out for a ride and showered at 4 a.m. was arrested after he was found sitting naked in the water of a culvert along East Highway 67 outside of Clinton.

William J. Hoefle, 48, of Freeport, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday, June 29, on felony charges of burglary of a dwelling and misdemeanor charges of theft and damage to property after prosecutors say he broke into a home in the 13000 block of East Highway 67. Archie J. Saros, 25, of Hayward, was also charged with those same counts. Saros told police he did not intend to break into the home and had believed Hoefle, who Saros had met the night before, when he said they were going into a friend’s house.

Hoefle and Saros were found less than 2 miles from the residence after running away from law enforcement on scene. They were apprehended by Rock County sheriff’s deputies seven hours later after a driver reported seeing a naked man walking along Highway 67.

The felony burglary charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, a $50,000 fine or both.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court, Hoefle and Saros met at a gas station the night before. Saros told police he believed Hoefle was attracted to him and had agreed to help move some of his personal belongings to Beloit, the complaint states.

After grabbing food in Rockford, Illinois, Saros told police he and Hoefle had come back to Wisconsin and switched vehicles before driving to the home in the town of Clinton.

While at the house, Hoefle is alleged to have taken a shower in the downstairs bathroom and made himself a cup of coffee after taking a four-wheeler out for a ride through a cornfield before crashing it into items in the garage. Saros told police he did not ride on the four-wheeler because he had found Hoefle to be a crazy driver, the complaint states.

The homeowners were awoken by a loud noise just after 4 a.m., which prompted one of them to walk downstairs, where they found the kitchen lights on. The other homeowner followed with a handgun and pointed it at Saros as they asked what he was doing in their home, the complaint states.

The homeowners then heard the shower running and opened the bathroom door to ask what Hoefle was doing in there. Hoefle reportedly then locked the door on them, stating he would be out in a minute.

Hoefle then walked out of the bathroom wearing only a towel before he and Saros fled from the home, the complaint states. Before fleeing, Hoefle tried to convince the homeowners not to call police by offering to purchase the property from them, according to the complaint.

Hoefle has a $100 bond set by Court Commissioner Stephen D. Meyer. The conditions prohibit Hoefle from any contact with the homeowners and requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and take all mental health prescriptions. Saros’ bond was set at $250 after being charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.