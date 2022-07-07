Man now gets prison for 2018 sexual assault case in EC

EAU CLAIRE — An Elm Grove man who had the opportunity to avoid a felony sexual assault-related conviction in Eau Claire County will now serve prison time for that crime, in part, because of a subsequent sexual assault he committed in Waukesha.

Joseph Bailey, 20, formerly of Eau Claire, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision for a felony count of child enticement.

Bailey originally entered a four-year deferred agreement with prosecutors for that charge in August 2020. The child enticement charge would have been dismissed if Bailey committed no new crimes and successfully completed his probation for misdemeanor convictions for fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

But the deferred agreement was vacated after prosecutors said that Bailey used marijuana and alcohol, failed to complete 120 hours of community service and was charged with sexual assault in Waukesha County.

A jury in Waukesha County found Bailey guilty in May of a felony-count of third-degree sexual assault. In June, a judge sentenced Bailey in that case to seven years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless made the three-year prison sentence consecutive to the Waukesha County case, which means Bailey will spend a total of 10 years in prison.

As conditions of supervision in the Eau Claire case, Bailey must comply with the state sex offender registry, undergo any recommended therapy or programming and have no unsupervised contact with any child.

In the Eau Claire County case, authorities said Bailey sexually assaulted two girls and sought sexual favors or nude photos from other underage females.

According to the criminal complaint in the Eau Claire County case:

A 16-year-old girl told police she and Bailey were hanging out and driving around on country roads in July 2018 in the town of Washington.

After the vehicle was parked, Bailey climbed over to the passenger seat and tried to kiss the girl. Bailey then got on top of her, partially disrobed and tried to engage in sexual contact with the girl.

The girl said she got nervous after Bailey told her he wouldn’t take her home unless they engaged in sexual contact. Bailey yelled at the girl when the contact lasted just a few seconds.

Another 16-year-old girl told police she and Bailey had sexual intercourse without her consent in July 2018 at his Eau Claire residence. She told Bailey they shouldn’t be doing that and described the incident as traumatizing.

A third 16-year-old girl told police Bailey got very mad when she wouldn’t send him a partially nude photo of herself.

Other underage females also told police Bailey messaged them and asked them for sexual favors and inappropriate pictures.

Bailey denied sexually assaulting his girlfriend and former girlfriend. He claimed the sexual contacts were consensual.