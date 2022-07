Summer is a time for so many fun things: swimming, being outdoors, and making memories with friends. That is until you have to run and stay indoors because it is insanely, unbearably hot outside. Luckily, beating the heat indoors doesn’t have to be boring! The summer anime season often brings about some of the best premieres of the year, and it is always fully loaded with exciting titles. However, it’s also usually the season when the newest titles come out. Swimming through that sea of content can be confusing and exhausting, but don’t worry! Make building your summer watch list a little less stressful by taking a look at these promising anime titles.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO