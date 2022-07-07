ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

CVTC’s Respiratory Therapy Program receives award

By WEAU Staff
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -CVTC’s Respiratory Therapy Program is being recognized for outstanding contribution to the healthcare industry. The non-profit Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care awarded the college...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

Dance for David event provides substance abuse resources

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event called “Dance for David” was held in Phoenix Park on Saturday, raising awareness for substance abuse and mental health resources. In December of 2020. Christine Witherill’s son, David, died from an overdose. A loss Witherill said she struggles with daily.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

TOM BEHLING

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tom Behling is a great human being! He is so knowledgeable and always willing to help. He and his service team provide critical support (heavy truck repair) to help Earthbound offer waste management services in the Chippewa Valley. He is truly a great citizen, and our community is better because of his hard work. Thank you, Tom, for everything you do! Please give him the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Greenhouse donating plants for positivity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Things are looking a little greener in the Chippewa Valley Thursday. Around this time every year, Chippewa Valley Growers in Eau Claire donates thousands of plants to local churches, elderly care facilities, and numerous other organizations. At the end of the growing season, unsold annuals and vegetable plants don’t need to stay in a greenhouse, and the owners say they’re happy to give them away.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DR. UDAY MANCHALA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to my dentist, Dr. Uday Manchala, for going above and beyond regarding my office visits. He is very polite and very kind. He explains everything very clearly and I would highly recommend him. Chris Brophy.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

IDA THALACKER AND CHRIS PARE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ida Thalacker is the night manager at Eby-Brown. She does such an amazing job and doesn’t get the appreciation she deserves for the amazing job she does! She’s willing to help in every department, including mine in the freezer/cooler section. She even helps load trucks when they need help. She handles problems calmly, is understanding, and easy to talk with. I would love for her to get the Sunshine Award because I appreciate the job she does.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

New Polk County 'Retire Your Flag Program'

POLK COUNTY -- The Polk County Veteran’s Service Office has begun a new “Retire Your Flag” program. Through this program, members of the general public will have the ability to donate aged, torn, and retired flags for cremation alongside community veterans when they pass away if the family desires.
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire hosts U.S. National Kubb Championship

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire is hosting its 15th U.S. National Kubb Championship tournament this weekend. Kubb is a nordic sport where individuals throw wooden batons at blocks, trying to knock them over. Eau Claire began hosting the national championship in 2007, with only 15 teams and 35...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ANGELA MALONEY

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Angela Maloney the Sunshine Award. Angela is always taking groups of kids to do various activities with her kids. My kids have so much fun with her and so do I when I tag along. Thanks so much for being the “fun summer mom!”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, July 8th 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Kendra Baierl, a standout for the national-champions UWEC women’s volleyball team, will play in the Global Challenge International tournament representing the United States. Plus, the Express look to make it a five-game win-streak against the Larks, while Carson Park hosts the River City Classic...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

JAMES HAMLIN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate James Hamlin for the Sunshine Award. His dedication to his job and family have been highly appreciated. He will go out of his way to help those in need even if he may not always have the time to do so. His values and his goals drive him to get things done no matter how exhausted he may be. He is valued in more ways than one.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
River Falls Journal

PHOTOS: River Falls royal ambassadors crowned

Three women were crowned 2022-2023 ambassadors for the city of River Falls on July 7. Lexi Broten, Ary Lee and Elena Lester were all announced as ambassadors for the city of River Falls. All three girls will share the title of ambassador. The girls were the only candidates running for...
RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 9th 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Express are on a tear in the second half of the Northwoods League season. On Saturday, they look to keep rolling against the Bismarck Larks. Plus, the River City Classic legion tournament continues at Carson Park, with Eau Claire Pizza Hut facing off with Green Bay.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

REVEREND CARL KANGAS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Reverend Carl Kangas. Pastor Kangas will be retiring on the 12th of June from St. Paul Lutheran in Fall Creek. Pastor Carl is a dedicated and special friend to all those he meets. He has been a pastor for many years in the ministry. He has given his life in service to God and has served well. We will miss him but wish him God’s blessings on his new path in life.
FALL CREEK, WI
CBS Minnesota

Dozens travel to funeral of Vietnam veteran they've never met

SPOONER, Wis. -- People from across the Midwest traveled to western Wisconsin to pay their respect to a man they never met.Barron County Veteran Service Office let the community know that Vietnam veteran Gayle Seefluth would be buried in Spooner today. As WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reports, with no next of kin, strangers showed up to honor him.They all came."I thought mileage doesn't matter, it's just honoring a fellow soldier," Army veteran Marlin Rochester said.For the same reason."Humbling, very humbling to see so many people for a gentleman that did not have family," veteran John Taitt said.U.S. Marine Gayle Seefluth was...
SPOONER, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin veterinary manager sentenced for stealing over $200k

BLOOMER Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A veterinary hospital worker is sentenced for taking more than 200-thousand dollars from the business’ bank account. 41-year-old Joleen Minnich from Chippewa Falls was sentenced to 12 months in prison for wire fraud and for filing a false tax return. She pleaded guilty to...
BLOOMER, WI
WSAW

FixAPet offers low-cost spay/neuter surgeries for pets

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 24,000. That’s how many spay/neuter surgeries have been done at one western Wisconsin Humane Society. What started as a service for shelter pets has expanded to a low-cost service for community pets. FixAPet is a low-cost spay/neuter program for cats, dogs and...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Update on Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. Construction Project

(KWNO)- The Minnesota Department of Transportation released an update on the Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. construction project on Friday. Mike Dougherty of MNDOT says there shouldn’t be any large traffic changes yet but next week, access to buildings like Dairy Queen and the YMCA will be restricted, and only possess one roadway to gain access.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls woman sentenced in connection to kickback scheme

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls woman has been sentenced in connection to a kickback scheme. According a the media release by the United States Attorney’s Office-Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 41-year-old Joleen Minnich of Chippewa Falls, Wis. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 months and one day in prison for wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

A Look Inside: Valley Sports Academy

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -”It’s just a playground for athletes is what this place is,” laughs Chase Hoople, Valley Sports Academy general manager. A 116,000 square foot playground, at that. “We have soccer, we have baseball, we have softball, we have hockey, we’re going to introduce lacrosse...
LAKE HALLIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers approves highway resurfacing project in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A highway resurfacing project is set to soon be underway in Buffalo County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $6.83 million contract with prime contractor Mathy Construction Co. of Onalaska for a resurfacing project on Wisconsin Highway 37 from County Road F northeast of Alma to Wisconsin Highway 88 southwest of Mondovi in Buffalo County.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

