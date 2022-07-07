ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musselshell County, MT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Musselshell by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Stillwater, Southwestern Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Billings. Target Area: Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Stillwater and southwestern Yellowstone Counties through 630 PM MDT At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Laurel around 630 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Molt and Park City. This advisory does not include the city of Billings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield, McCone, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Daniels; Dawson; Fallon; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Rosebud; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 453 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CUSTER DANIELS DAWSON FALLON GARFIELD MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT ROSEBUD SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Missoula; Park; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Silver Bow; Sweet Grass; Teton; Toole; Wheatland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 452 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MADISON MEAGHER MISSOULA PARK PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI SILVER BOW SWEET GRASS TETON TOOLE WHEATLAND
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy