Severe Weather Statement issued for Musselshell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Billings. Target Area: Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Stillwater and southwestern Yellowstone Counties through 630 PM MDT At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Laurel around 630 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Molt and Park City. This advisory does not include the city of Billings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

STILLWATER COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO