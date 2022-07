KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Irrigation District is reminding people not to throw large items into irrigation water after a large rock got stuck in a pipe. The rock was thrown into a weir box, which is a simple structure built for a weir plate. A weir plate measures the flow of piped water, and is commonly used in open irrigation channels. The body of water must have been a tempting target, as the large rock had been tossed in.

