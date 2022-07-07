Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Chase Elliott got by Corey LaJoie with just under two laps to go and crossed the finish line under yellow after a block sent LaJoie crashing into the wall Sunday, giving the Georgia-born driver his first victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Elliott pulled back around in front of the main grandstand, greeted by a boisterous ovation from fans who cheered loudly every time he went to the front and stretched all the way to Dawsonville, the north Georgia town that produced the winner and his father, longtime NASCAR Cup star Bill Elliott. The wild capper to another eventful Atlanta race denied LaJoie the first victory of his career, which would’ve been a huge upset for the small-budget Spire Motorsports team. Chase Elliott joined his father as the only Georgia-born drivers to win at Atlanta. Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are the only other father-son to take the checkered flag at the historic 1.54-mile track.

