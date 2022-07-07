ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roam the Redwoods on an Electric Railbike

By Alysia Gray Painter
Cover picture for the articleIF YOU'RE ON THE RAILS, and you're rolling along courtesy of an easy-moving conveyance, what can you expect to experience? You might say "the blow of the whistle" or "the vintage creak of an antique locomotive" or the sorts of stirring sounds and sights associated with a train. But there's a...

Why Highway 128 Encapsulates the True Northern California Experience

From Cloverdale to the sea. From ridgelines, valleys, vineyards and Redwoods which follow the Navarro River to where the pavement meets Highway 1. It’s one of my favorite sort of mainstream drives. I say “mainstream” because its a well-traveled thoroughfare for tourists coming up from the Bay Area and points elsewhere, for the exact reasons I described above.
Fight and Pepper Spray Incident at Fort Bragg’s Carnival by the Sea

Scanner traffic beginning around 9:55 p.m. indicates that there is an incident at Fort Bragg’s Carnival by the Sea. There is reportedly an ongoing physical fight between a Hispanic male adult and a white female adult. On top of that, medical personnel has been requested due to a reported victim of pepper spray.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Lake County Diamonds: Our Unique Gemstone

Dispersed across many of our fields and along roadsides are sparkling Lake County diamonds. They glitter and gleam after a nice rain shower, just begging to be picked up, collected, displayed or even faceted into jewelry. In fact, some local jewelers will facet the diamonds for you to wear. Usually clear, Lake County diamond specimens are sometimes lavender or reddish in color. These beauties, not true diamonds, are considered semi-precious stones, having a rating of 7.8 to 8 on the Moh’s Scale of Hardness. Real diamonds rate a 10. These gems played a part in Lake County history in Pomo mythology, and were used in some Indigenous burial ceremonies. Later on, the diamonds were mined for industrial purposes. The Lake County Museum says, “Lake County diamonds were called “Moon Tears” because they are supposed to be the tears the Moon shed when she fell in love with a young Pomo Chieftain, and her brother, the Sun made her go back into the sky. Lake County Diamonds were placed on burial mounds by some tribes to protect the spirits of the newly departed from evil spirits or demons, who love the darkness and when they saw the ‘moon tears’ would think the moon was shining and go away.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Vegetation Fire Near Blue Lakes Quickly Extinguished by Locals

Scanner traffic around 1:58 p.m. indicated ground and air firefighting resources were dispatched to a location just west of Blues Lakes near the intersection with Highway 20 and Old Highway 20. Within ten minutes of being dispatched, the majority of resources were canceled. Reports indicated that locals extinguished the small...
Child Harmed by 4th of July Fireworks in Lakeport; Suspect Arrested

A Millbrae man was arrested in Lake County for setting off 4th of July fireworks that injured a 4-year-old child. On Monday night in the North High Street area of Lakeport, 46-year-old Ellery Penas allegedly lit a multi round firework launcher loaded with flaming ball charges. After it began to fire, a charge launched toward a group of people and struck a 4-year-old child in the torso area burning through the child’s clothing. A medical examination at a hospital determined the child had received second degree burns. Officers arrived and placed Penas under arrest for felony child endangerment causing injury, launching a dangerous firework likely to injure and for possession of illegal fireworks.
LAKEPORT, CA
El Milagro is a miracle

As a very visual person, and of course, one who loves to eat, a creative and beautiful culinary presentation really adds to the enjoyment of what I am eating. Chefs who love what they do and do it with an artistic flair, especially if the food is undeniably delicious, will bring us back again and again. For the last three years, the chef and owners of El Milagro in Cloverdale have presented their fare in the most delicious and artistic manner.
CLOVERDALE, CA
CDFW Awards First Funds from Qualified Cultivator Grant Program

The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), through its Cannabis Restoration Grant Program (CRGP), awarded over $1.7 million from its Qualified Cultivator Grant Program. These grants are designated to assist cannabis cultivators obtain their annual license and promote sustainable cultivation practices, which can include addressing legacy issues on their property and water conservation measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
‘We won’t go back’: Mendocino’s Fourth of July parade returns with strong political message

MENDOCINO, CA, 7/07/2022 – Mendocino’s iconic Fourth of July parade returned this year after a COVID-19 hiatus, with a 2022 theme of “Forward, Together” and a crowd lined up and down Main and Lansing streets to cheer for floats and community members. The parade’s judges came from Highlight Gallery, Mendocino Presbyterian Church, the Seagull Inn, Visit Mendocino County, KOZT The Coast, and Mendocino Fire District – and the list of local sponsorships was more than twice as long.
MENDOCINO, CA
Ukiah Police Department completing investigation into alleged cat trapping

Following the return of a cat the owner believes was trapped and relocated, the Ukiah Police Department reports that it is completing its investigation and intends to forward the findings to the Mendocino County District’s Attorney’s Office to review. Ukiah resident Aphrael Dunston said one of her family’s...
UKIAH, CA
Two-Vehicle Collision on Boonville Road

Scanner traffic beginning around 1:55 p.m. indicated a reporting party heard what sounded like a traffic collision near the 12000 block of Boonville Road (also known as State Route 253). Upon arrival, a first responder reported a two-vehicle collision involving a Jeep Cherokee and Ford F-250 had occurred which resulted...
BOONVILLE, CA
Deputies identify 28-year-old in Willows death investigation last week

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died on Friday after deputies said they were investigating a suspicious death in the Willows area. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Jordan Windus of Corning was found dead in a trailer on the...
WILLOWS, CA

