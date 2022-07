WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information connected to a drive by shooting that happened the night of July 2nd. According to the HCSO, around 9:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the 100 block of Oakwood Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. It was here that they found 18-year-old Phillip Bird, who was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting. Bird didn’t seek medical attention for his injury as it was minor.

