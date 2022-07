COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Save the Children will stop in Marion County as part of their 100 Days of Reading Bus Tour to show kids that summer learning can be fun. The reading campaign is an annual tradition for the international humanitarian organization. At over 20 stops, the Save the Children bus will deliver free books, school supplies and personal care items to children in rural communities across the country.

