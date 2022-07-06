ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville firefighters struggling to stay cool amid heat wave

 3 days ago

Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit.

14news.com

Storms cause damage to Evansville barn as wind blows away parts of roof

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms that hit the Tri-State on Thursday night left one Evansville family with some roof and siding damage to their barn. Brandon Wortman lives out by North High School. He says he’s lived there since 2002, but the barn was built in the 1800s. Thursday’s strong winds forced a large section of the roof to blow off his barn.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Several power outages reported across Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights were out across the city on Saturday. Dispatch says the lights at the intersection of Red Bank Road and University Drive, as well as Red Bank Road and Pearl Drive went out. Our 14 News crews confirm...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Health
WEHT/WTVW

No students, no problem: HCHS keeps busy this summer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Although there aren’t any students around, the Henderson County High School has been a very busy place this summer. School officials say they’re working to get everything prepared for the next school year. The school shared their progress through social media Friday afternoon. According to their post, crews are constructing a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Jeff Lyons introduces 14 News evening anchor Breann Boswell to Tri-State

Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening. Updated: 7 hours ago.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gas leak forces family to evacuate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A gas leak forced the evacuation of one home on Evansville’s west side on July 8. Firefighters said a gas line was being replaced when it was hit. There were reports of gas “whooshing” out of the line. The family who lived there was evacuated while firefighters worked to plug it. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Trees on Indiana 662 found on fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The town of Newburgh awoke this morning to find several trees on Indiana Road 662 on fire this morning. Center Point Energy immediately responded to the emergency. The company told the town they would need to cut more of the trees away from high transmission...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Heat wave breaks with scattered storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early morning showers and storms brought light rain across much of the Tri-State. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Thursday night, Friday and early Saturday. The updated US Drought Monitor has expanded the moderate drought category to include most of the Tri-State. Daily highs on Friday and Saturday will be highly dependent on when and where the thunderstorms develop. Generally, it will be hot and humid again on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. By Saturday, a weak cold front will cut the humidity and help drop high temps into the middle 80s. The cooler temps will be short-lived, as highs will return to the middle 90s for the first part of next week. Scattered storms possible later next week.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Accident reported in northbound traffic on Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News crew reports northbound twin bridge traffic is progressing very slowly due to an accident on the bridge. The crew reported an ambulance was seen heading toward the northbound bridge from the Henderson side. This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is known.
HENDERSON, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Plaid & Timber: Jasper native bringing axe throwing fun to his hometown

Kyle Rickenbaugh is bringing his passion for throwing sharp objects at wooden targets to Jasper. The Jasper-native and competitor in the World Axe Throwing League world championships is opening a second location of his Vanderburgh business, Plaid and Timber Axe Throwing Company, in the former Mehringer Plumbing building across from the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Salvation Army of Evansville in need of food donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville says the need for food has tripled. Representatives say normally the shelves in their pantry are full, but now after each day they serve, the shelves look bare with only enough to serve a few people. They say the crowds have...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission has announced the opening of its new coffee shop, Mission Grounds, at Washington Square Mall. According to a press release, they are set to open on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m. Officials say the coffee shop is located adjacent to The Thrift...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Celebrate Christmas in July With the Evansville Otters and Santa Clothes Club

The majority of people think of Christmas when they think of "the most wonderful time of the year," but not me. Don't get me wrong, I don't dislike Christmas, I like it just fine, but it is definitely not the "most" wonderful time of the year for me. In my opinion, the most wonderful time of the year is right about now, during baseball season. I reckon, in this case, we're combining those two times to make everyone happy.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville residents question safety of police chases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A late-night crash after a brief police chase has some residents who were in the suspect’s path concerned about how close they were to danger. [PREVIOUS: Police looking for suspect after chase ends in crash]. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a car smashed through a telephone...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some storms this afternoon. We’ll have what you need to know and what you can expect all throughout Sunrise. A chase in Evansville ended in a crash. Authorities say it happened on Riverside Drive. The associated press is reporting former Japanese Prime...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson City-County Airport receiving nearly $250K for terminal work

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson City-County Airport is receiving nearly $250,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials say that money is coming from the Aiport Terminal Program to fund terminal rehabilitation at the airport. According to local officials, Henderson City-County Airport’s terminal roof is aging and showing signs...
HENDERSON, KY

